Travel Solutions appoints Philip Pentland Head of Commercial.

Peter McMinn’s Travel Solutions has appointed Philip Pentland in the newly created role of Head of Commercial.

Philip held senior management roles with Expedia Group for twelve years and with Thomas Cook for seven years. He started his travel career in the family retail business, Wesley Pentland Travel (1977 -1995). 

