Travel Solutions launches Lake Garda programme direct from Belfast

The Northern Ireland-based tour operator’s new Lake Garda holidays will be available for summer 2021, writes Clodagh Dooley

My parents travelled to Italy’s Lake Garda back in 2019 and they loved the region so much that they were eager to get back again this summer. However, that was not to be and they’re now holding out hope for a return next summer!

So, it’s great to hear there’s now another Lake Garda holiday option, as Northern Ireland’s leading tour operator Travel Solutions launches their new summer 2021 programme.

The company’s Managing Director, Peter McMinn, said at the launch, “Lake Garda in Italy is a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers and we are extremely pleased to include it in our 2021 holiday programme.

“Add our award-winning service to the scenic splendour of the region and top quality hotel accommodation, and we have a winning combination!”

Peter continued, “We are certain that after a year of restricted travel, our customers will be quick to take advantage of our great value holidays.

“Our Lake Garda holidays tick so many boxes, including direct flights to Verona with British Airways, a choice of accommodation ranging from 3-Star to 4-Star superior in popular lakeside resorts. As an added bonus, there’s free car parking at Belfast City Airport. We know we are on to a winner!”

Travel Solutions will operate direct flights every Saturday from mid-May to mid-September from Belfast City Airport with British Airways. Prices start at £769 including return flights, seven nights accommodation with breakfast and evening meals.

The Lake Garda programme goes on sale from tomorrow, 1st October 2020.

Visit travel-solutions.co.uk

