Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train: Day 3

Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train: Day 3

0
By on Ireland inbound, Travelextras

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan continues his adventures travelling with Railtours Ireland

 

Here is his report of Day 3: The Ring of Kerry and Lakes of Killarney

Visit railtoursireland.com for more information on how to book your own trip

READ  Back to Business: Susana Cardoso, Portuguese Tourist Board

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train. Day 2: Cobh to Killarney Staycation with a difference: Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train! Public opting for staycations in summer 2020 even if permitted to travel abroad Tourism Ireland and Abbey Theatre team up to share ‘theatrical postcards’ from Ireland with the world
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply