Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train: Day 4

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan on his adventures travelling with Railtours Ireland

Here is Kevin’s report of a wonderful Day 4: Killarney to the Burren

“At 08:55, our Emerald Pullman departed Killarney where we had enjoyed such a memorable stay at the 4-Star Great Southern Hotel. We headed for Mallow and Limerick Junction where we headed west again and into Limerick city’s Colbert Station. Here, we reverse and head north, along phase one of the Western Rail Corridor. We crossed the River Shannon at Longpavement and enter Co Clare (the Banner County!). At Ennis, some of us stopped for lunch, while I went on the optional tour of the Cliffs of Moher, after a lunch stop at Gus O’Connor’s bar in Doolin (the chowder is a meal in itself!).

“I experienced a breathtaking trip along the Cliffs of Moher, watching the clouds pour over the cliffs before the sun burnt them off. We then enjoyed the magnificent coastal drive through the Burren, around Blackhead and east along the shores of Galway Bay to Galway City. Breathtaking views and fascinating history, described by our excellent guide, Dave.

“In Galway, we booked into the 4-Star Hardiman hotel (formerly the Great Southern Railway Hotel) and embarked on a night out in the warm sunshine! So memorable.

“The crowds showed that staycations in the west are truly rocking!”

