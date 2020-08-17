Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train: Day 6

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan adventures around Ireland with Railtours Ireland
For Day 6, Kevin travels around one of the jewels of Northern Ireland, Belfast. He visits the award-winning Titanic experience, visits St George’s Market and get a first-hand account of the Troubles.
Here is Kevin’s report of Day 6:
Visit railtoursireland.com for more information on how to book your own trip
