Travelling around Ireland on the Emerald Pullman first-class train: Day 6

By on Ireland inbound, Travelextras

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan adventures around Ireland with Railtours Ireland

Kevin with Martin Mulholland, Head Concierge, Europa Hotel Belfast who witnessed the Troubles while serving at the hotel

For Day 6, Kevin travels around one of the jewels of Northern Ireland, Belfast. He visits the award-winning Titanic experience, visits St George’s Market and get a first-hand account of the Troubles.

Here is Kevin’s report of Day 6:

