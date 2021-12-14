Travelling from Ireland to Spain in December – updates

Irish tourists that are fully vaccinated do not need Covid test when travelling to Spain, reports Clodagh Dooley

Spanish authorities have new strict rules in place for all passengers arriving from ‘high risk countries’, however, this does not include Ireland.

Despite Ireland being classified as a ‘risk country’ after the confirmation of Omicron variant cases here, Irish tourists do not need an antigen test if they are fully vaccinated.

Passengers with an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EU DCC) must complete a ‘Health Control Form’ before their departure (available in the Spain Travel Health app) and obtain a ‘FAST CONTROL QR code’ to present at boarding. The FAST CONTROL QR code provides access to faster health checks, as passengers will not have to show the certificate either at boarding or at the health check on arrival.

Those not fully vaccinated must take a test no more than 72 hours prior to arrival (for a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test, including RT-PCR, TMA or LAMP), or no more than 48 hours prior to arrival for a Rapid Antigen Detection Test. Children under 12 years old are exempt.

Spain’s ‘risk’ list also currently includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.

On the other hand, passengers travelling to Spain from Southern Africa, which is on the ‘high-risk list’, now have to present a negative PCR test and isolate for 10 days after arrival.

You can keep up-to-date with the most reliable information on travel to Spain here.

Some Spanish regions, which in Spain are known as ‘autonomous communities’, are also offering free insurance with Covid-19 coverage to travellers and tourists during their stay. Generally speaking, the services normally covered include medical and hospitalisation expenses, transportation and repatriation costs, and money spent during prolonged stays and quarantine. In certain cases, the coverage extends to the relatives of the ill person.

To benefit from this type of Covid-19 travel insurance, travellers must stay in regulated tourist establishments.

You can find out more about the specific conditions, services and coverage of the travel insurance available in each region by clicking here.

