Travelwrap March 17 2020

Travelwrap March 17 2020

Conflicting messages on repatriation issues from Spain, Ryanair’s checked in passengers unable to check out to change flights, implications of instruction to Irish people not to travel and not to go on cruises, grounding the fleets and long haul developments, March 17 2020

 

 

