Trinity City Hotel – a stylish hotel in the heart of the city

Shauna McCrudden talks about her stay in the Trinity City Hotel in Dublin City

For those of us living outside Dublin, when we are planning a stay in the Big Smoke, we want somewhere we can get to easily. Location is everything. We don’t want to carry bags around or have to figure out which bus can get you from point A to point B. That’s why the large and modern Trinity City Hotel is perfect as a base in the city centre.



The hotel is just a few minutes’ walk from Dublin’s main shopping areas, with plenty of public transport available, and of course, as the name suggests, it’s very close to the famous Trinity College and the nightlife of the city.

I stayed at the 4-Star hotel recently with a friend of mine midweek and we enjoyed the warm hospitality of the staff, the stylish interior with its warm golds and purples, and its spacious and comfortable rooms. The bathrooms are stocked with Handmade Soap Company toiletries and even come with rainfall showers.

And we certainly enjoyed the courtyard garden for a cocktail (or two!) after our delicious evening meal in the Courtyard Restaurant which has a varied menu to suit all tastes. But even though it is in the centre of the city, there was nothing but peace and quiet in our room, making it suitable for those looking for a silent night for two, or for families seeking quiet for the kids.

