TUI announces non-stop flights from Dublin to Cancun from June 2023

The return of the long-haul programme is good news for the future of the travel industry, writes Shauna McCrudden

Leading Irish tour operator TUI has announced it will once again operate non-stop flights from Dublin to Cancun in Mexico, offering a wide range of holiday packages from next June 2023.

TUI will operate its own Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the non-stop Dublin route to Cancun every Monday from 5th June 2023 for seven weeks, offering fourteen-night duration holidays. It will offer packages at a range of over 70 hotels along the Caribbean Coast.

Speaking about the welcome return of its long-haul programme, Craig Morgan, Head of Ireland for TUI, said, “We are very excited to welcome Mexico’s Caribbean Coast back into our Summer ‘23 programme, from Dublin Airport on our own Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“The appetite for travel is stronger than ever and customers who may not have travelled abroad at all, or as much as they would’ve liked over the last two years, are now planning well ahead into next year and setting their sights further afield.

“With this non-stop flight of approximately 10 hours, the stunning coastline, coupled with our wide range of hotels and unique holiday experiences, is sure to make Cancun and Riviera Maya popular choices for Irish holidaymakers again next summer.”

Cancun, which is on the coast of the Yucatán peninsula, is one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations and the gateway to the resorts in Riviera Maya to the south. Picture-perfect beaches, ancient sites and a choice of resorts are just some of the reasons Irish holidaymakers rate Mexico’s Caribbean Coast as a long-haul getaway.

Along the Yucatan Peninsula, purpose-built resorts edge tropical beaches while jungle tours and water sports opportunities are easy to come by. On top of all that, holidaymakers can also explore Mayan ruins, taste Mexican food and wine and watch cultural shows, where dancers perform in brightly coloured body paint.

Craig Morgan for TUI continued, “The programme has the ideal combination of sandy beach relaxation and luxurious hotels set in cultural surroundings. We have the perfect mix to suit couples, families and friends. The full programme is available to book both online and in TUI and local travel agency stores.”

Adult prices at the Riu Lupita, Playacar on an all-inclusive basis for 14 nights from €1,799 per person. Booking deposit is from €150 per person.

TUI is also delighted to announce that it will offer stateside holiday packages weekly for four weeks from Belfast International airport to Melbourne Orlando, Florida next June and July.

To book, visit tuiholidays.ie

Comments

comments