Turkish Airlines becomes the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League

The national flag carrier of Turkey is the first airline to sponsor the UEFA Champions League, which will have its 2023 final in Istanbul, reports Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan

I am a huge fan of Turkish Airlines, and their service is bringing millions of people from 129 countries of the world together in the skies every year.

This year, I had the pleasure of travelling to Bangkok with Turkish Airlines in Business Class and the experience was really wonderful. Not only do you have access to the DAA Lounge in Dublin, but you also get to experience their lounge in Istanbul, and it is one of the most luxurious and best appointed in the world.

On my return from Bangkok, I was able to sleep for a couple of hours in the special bedroom and use the shower facilities that are reserved for Business Class customers. It meant I arrived back in Dublin refreshed and alert!

I have always found Turkish Airlines very helpful to deal with. I believe this comes from the top. With Hasan Mutlu in charge of operations in Dublin, ably supported by Onur Gul and the sales and marketing teams, Turkish Airlines really goes the extra step to help with making the flying experience memorable. As Hasan prepares to step out of his role at Turkish Airlines and new GM Ebuzer Tanhan gets set to take over the role this October, I have no doubt Ireland’s operations will be in good hands. I look forward to flying with Turkish Airlines again!

And we can announce more exciting news. Turkish Airlines became the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most followed sports competitions in the world.

This prestigious partnership, which will be one of the most significant sponsorship deals in the history of Turkish sports, is of particular importance, as this season’s UEFA Champions League final will take place at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on June 10th, 2023.

UEFA Champions League organisation, which Turkish Airlines will participate as the official sponsor, reaches 678 million viewers in 200 countries via over 70 broadcasters. Fans also participate in the Champions League excitement on social media with 28 million engagements.

Turkish Airlines will have a wide range of exposure, logo and name rights before, during and after the matches including LED screens surrounding the field. As part of the deal, Türkiye’s national flag carrier will also partner with the UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Futsal Champions League finals, and the UEFA Youth League finals as the official sponsor.

The announcement of Turkish Airlines’ UEFA Champions League sponsorship deal took place at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul with the participation of Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, along with senior Turkish Airlines executives and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, plus UEFA Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat said, “As the flag carrier airline of our country, we are excited for our sponsorship of the UEFA Champions League, one of the biggest sports competitions in the world.

“With our country spreading its wings towards the 100th anniversary of our Republic, we are taking the Turkish Airlines brand to new heights. With this sponsorship, we will carry the Turkish Airlines brand to four corners of the world and bring the whole world together in Istanbul on June 10th, 2023.

“We believe in the unifying power of sports that brings different cultures together and we aim to continue to take part in the world’s leading tournaments.”

More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website: turkishairlines.com

