TV ad set to inspire Northern Ireland’s giant staycation spirit 

Tourism NI has launched ‘A Small Step to a Giant Adventure’ marketing campaign, reports Shauna McCrudden

An exciting new Tourism Northern Ireland TV ad went live yesterday, 7th September, promoting the destination to key Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland visitor segments.

The 40-second ad, available to view below, is designed to encourage people to enjoy a staycation at home this autumn and promote a diverse destination that attracts visitors from around the world every year. I saw the ad on television just last night, and it certainly made me want to add a few more destinations to my staycation itinerary!

Backed by the song ‘Let Go’ by Northern Ireland’s house music pioneers The Japanese Popstars, the ad features a real-life family of five enjoying many of Northern Ireland’s tourist attractions and experiences. The TV ad will run until 18th October and is expected to be seen by around 83% of the adult population in Northern Ireland and 90% in the Republic of Ireland.

Featuring the new ‘Embrace a Giant Spirit’ branding, Tourism NI’s Recovery Campaign is designed to help tourism businesses as they navigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John McGrillen, Tourism NI CEO says, “I am delighted to see our new ad rolling out to urge people once again to enjoy a short break at home sometime in the next few months. The autumn period provides a great opportunity for everyone to explore Northern Ireland, where it is possible to take a trip into new adventures, savour exceptional food and drink and enjoy world-class immersive experiences at the same time as supporting an industry vital to our local economy.

“Tourism NI has been working hard to deliver our Recovery Campaign, and I am very encouraged that our work with the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation has yielded record participation from the industry. Covid-19 has had a deep and profound impact on our tourism industry, so as we concentrate our efforts on recovery we want to again press home the message that Northern Ireland really has everything when it comes to enjoying a holiday. By taking a short break, we can all play a part in helping to support the tourism sector.”

In addition to a mix of digital, outdoor, radio, press and television advertising alongside PR and media activity, other strands of Tourism NI’s Recovery Campaign have included the promotion of the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, and partnering with national tourist boards across the UK to promote the industry standard and consumer mark, ‘We’re Good to Go’.

This mark shows that businesses are committed to operating safely, including social distancing, following the recommended cleaning processes, and agreeing to undergo spot checks. Developed with the national tourism bodies of England, Scotland and Wales, the standard provides peace of mind to visitors as they explore Northern Ireland.

