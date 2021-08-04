Two new air services to take-off from Shannon Airport this week

Inaugural Corfu service launched yesterday, while a new Gran Canaria flight starts on Saturday, writes Clodagh Dooley

There was a festive atmosphere at Shannon Airport yesterday, as the inaugural Ryanair Corfu service prepared to take flight. The new route to the popular Greek Island will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays until the end of October.

This is the first of two new services due to take-off from the airport within a week. A new weekly Ryanair service to Gran Canaria (Las Palmas) also begins this Saturday, 7th August.

Passengers on the first Corfu bound flight enjoyed a pre-departure reception in the airport’s transit lounge which was decorated in festive style.

To celebrate the new routes, the airport gave one lucky passenger a special surprise, return flight tickets for two people to a choice of one of Shannon Airport’s 17 exciting destinations (Alicante, Barcelona, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw, Manchester, Corfu, Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma, Tenerife, Gran Canaria (Las Palmas) and Turin).

A special water cannon salute by the airport’s fire service added an extra sense of occasion, as airport staff welcomed passengers and looked after them throughout their time in the airport.

Welcoming the new air services Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, which owns and manages Shannon Airport, said: “The global pandemic has had a huge impact on all our lives and being able to once again welcome our passengers as they take to the skies bound for sun-drenched holiday destinations is really wonderful.

“We’ve really missed the interaction with our passengers. Since the lifting of the ban on international travel, we have been fortunate here at the airport to see happy passengers as they make their seamless journey through the airport to our boarding gates.

“Our focus is firmly on rebuilding our air services and these two new popular destinations are welcome additions. We have a long way to go, but with 17 Ryanair services now available from Shannon, it’s a promising start.”

