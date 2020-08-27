Ulster American Folk Park launches new tourism experience, Folk Park Live

The Tyrone-based tourism attraction has launched ‘Folk Park Live’ today, which explores 300 years of emigration stories through music and song, writes Clodagh Dooley

Award-winning arts organisation, Snow Water, gathered some of Northern Ireland’s most-talented musicians to take visitors of the Ulster American Folk Park in Omagh on an emotive journey through music and song that charts the stories of emigration.

Approximately a two-hour, 20-minute drive from Dublin, visitors will enjoy an immersive audiovisual tour of the museum, with songs that tell of the lives and plight, the hardships and the successes of those who had to leave Ulster over 300 years ago.

The epic experience features musical talents such as Neil Martin, Jack Warnock, Gemma Bradley, Niall Hanna, Maurice Leyden, Eilidh Patterson, Gareth Dunlop, No Oil Paintings, Cathal Hayden, Mary Dillon and ROE.

A live performance from each musician was filmed at 12 locations across the Ulster American Folk Park to create a musical experience that can be enjoyed both online and on-site at the Ulster American Folk Park. It includes songs from home and songs written from afar about home; Scottish-influenced fiddle music and piping; Appalachian music; religious songs; fast, lively energising music and slower reflective pieces.

A partnership between Tourism NI and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, ‘Embrace the Place’, was established in 2019 to animate key tourism sites across the region by using the arts to tell the stories of that particular area, offering visitors something new and inspiring to enjoy. Folk Park Live is the final project in the initiative.

Rosemary Lightbody, Experience Development Manager, Tourism NI, says: “Snow Water’s Folk Park Live, delivers a whole new layer of emotion to the visitor experience at the Ulster American Folk Park and a deep connection with the place and its stories of emigration. Through the tremendous musical talent of the participating artists and the emotional stories within the songs, visitors are taken on a journey that truly engages with the authenticity of the destination and the spirit of its people.”

Book tickets online in advance. A range of ticket options available. Visit nmni.com/whats-on/ulster-american-folk-park-tickets for more information. The experience is also available to view at folkparklive.com

