United to serve Dublin-San Francisco daily in opposition to Aer Lingus

United are to serve San Francisco daily from June 6, 2020

B787-8 Dreamliner 219 seats in 36-70-113 configuration

Dep Dublin 11.50 arr 14.20, dep San Fran 15.55, arr 09.45.

United are to serve San Francisco daily from June 6, 2020 using a B787-8 Dreamliner.

The new daily service will depart Dublin at 11.50 arriving in San Francisco at 14.20. The return flight will depart San Francisco at 15.55 and arrive in Dublin Airport at 9.45 the following day.

United will compete with Aer Lingus on the route, which is popular with the tech sector.

The service offers 219 seats, 36 in Polaris class, 70 in economy plus and 113 ion economy. Aer Lingus use an A330 in 30 –287 or 23-243 configuration.

United Airlines also operates services to Chicago, Newark, and Dulles Washington DC. from Dublin. Between January and November 30.6m passengers travelled through Dublin Airport , which is a 5% increase compared to the same period last year. During that time Dublin Airport handled 1.4m additional passengers. Dublin Airport has flights to 190 destinations in 42 countries operated by 50 airlines.

Patrick Quayle, United’s Vice President of International Network said in a written press release: “Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech. Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business. As the only U.S. airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”

Vincent Harrison Dublin Airport Managing Director said “United is a valued customer serving Dublin Airport for more than two decades and we are particularly delighted to see it adding a fourth destination to its route network next summer. San Francisco is the global tech centre of the world and many of the companies based there have offices in Ireland. This new route will further grow tourism and trade between Ireland and the US and provide greater choice and flexibility for both business and leisure passengers. We will work closely with United’s management team to ensure this new service is a success in both directions.”

United in Ireland United has served Ireland for more than two decades. In addition to the new service to San Francisco, United today offers year-round nonstop flights from Dublin to New York/Newark, seasonal services from Dublin to Washington/Dulles and Chicago and from Shannon to New York/Newark. All flights are conveniently timed to connect at United’s U.S. hubs with an extensive network of services to destinations throughout the Americas. Customers can book by visiting united.com, calling 1890-925-252 or their travel agent.

United’s San Francisco Hub From the Bay Area, United operates more than 300 flights each day to over 100 cities in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia – more flights to more destinations than any other airline. Along with Dublin, United offers nonstop service out of San Francisco International to seven major European cities including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich. United continues to provide unparalleled access to points across the globe from its SFO hub, adding direct flights to 13 top international destinations since 2013 alone.

About United: United’s shared purpose is “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated 1.7m lights carrying 158m customers. United is proud to have the world’s most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York / Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 783 mainline aircraft and the airline’s United Express partners operate 561 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 27 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United’s parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol “UAL”. United is focusing on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers’ best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today’s announcement, this year United:

Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire

Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights

Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft

Released a new version of the award-winning, most downloaded app in the airline industry

Launched a new tool called ConnectionSaver, dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights

Partnered with CLEAR on free or discounted memberships for MileagePlus members

Announced PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members

And introduced products in its amenity kits made exclusively for the airline by luxury skincare line Sunday Riley

Comments

comments