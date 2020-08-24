Urgent funding keeps Bunratty and King John’s castles open for business

Shannon Group is set to receive €2.6 million from the Government so that the iconic heritage sites can remain open until the end of next year, reports Clodagh Dooley

Recently, I read that Shannon Group – which comprises commercial and tourism businesses including Shannon Heritage – were intending to close both Bunratty Castle in Co Clare and King John’s Castle in Co Limerick due to a dramatic drop in visitor numbers. The Group said it needed urgent funding from the Government to keep both sites open.

So, I was delighted to hear the news that Shannon Group has now received €2.6 million in funding from the Government for its Shannon Heritage business.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “The announcement by Hildegarde Naughton, Minister of State for International Road Transport and Logistics of €2.6 million funding to enable us keep our Shannon Heritage sites open to the end of December is very welcome.”

Mary adds the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for their heritage business, which is hugely dependent on international visitors.

“With visitor numbers to our owned sites down -80% year-to-date on last year, we sought Government funding to support us through this unprecedented crisis.

“Today’s announcement is great news, not only for our employees at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park and King John’s Castle, but for the mid-west tourism industry. We know the importance of these sites to tourism in the region. We would like to thank Minister Naughton, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for this much needed support.”

Comments

comments