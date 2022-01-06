Vaccinated passengers arriving into Ireland no longer need Covid test

The Government has confirmed that fully vaccinated passengers arriving into Ireland since midnight last night no longer require a negative PCR or antigen test, reports Clodagh Dooley

In December, a testing requirement for passengers arriving into Ireland was introduced, as part of the effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

However, now that it is the dominant variant in Ireland, the Cabinet agreed to drop this requirement.

Now, passengers who hold a Digital Covid Cert to prove they are fully vaccinated, or have recently recovered from Covid-19 can enter the country without the need for a test.

However, unvaccinated travellers will still be required to show a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival, as per the rules in place since December.

It was also revealed that new Digital Covid Certs will be issued from tonight, which will be updated to show that people have received their booster vaccine.

