Visit Armagh puts adventure and experience at the heart of their new summer tourism campaign

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council unveils new ‘Reopening Summer ‘20’ campaign, writes Shauna McCrudden

The Covid-19 crisis has really made me appreciate what we have right here on this very island. The beauty, the history, not to mention the easy access to all of these stunning areas has made me want to book my staycation this summer. And what better place to visit than Armagh?

Visit Armagh has launched a new video to promote the area’s wealth of outdoor beauty, rich cultural history and heritage, hospitality, and a variety of great places to stay as part of a new summer staycation tourism campaign.

From Armagh’s striking Palace Demesne and Park, Lurgan, Loughgall and Gosford Forest Parks, to the southern shores of Lough Neagh, the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough (ABC borough) is home to some of Northern Ireland’s best havens for relaxation and recreation. It also has many hidden gems, and is ideal for a range of outdoor pursuits.

“As more people look to staycation this year, our research shows that today’s visitor wants to reconnect with the beauty of Armagh and our wider borough,” says Councillor Kevin Savage, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council. “They want to spend more leisure time outdoors and to enjoy what we have on our doorstep.”

Famous around the world as Ireland’s ‘Orchard County’ and filled with thousands of acres of Bramley apple trees interspersed with forests, parks meadows and walking trails ideal for picnics – or just to take in the views – there’s plenty of space for everyone to enjoy in Armagh.

Councillor Savage continues, “As one of the largest green council areas, we are fortunate to be home to some of the region’s most beautiful parks and spaces – many of which remain undiscovered by some, but where a warm welcome always awaits.”

Working closely with Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland, the council will be promoting a wide variety of things to do, see and enjoy over the summer, sharing suggested travel itineraries for day, overnight and short break trips, as well as great places to eat, shop and visit.

“As our cities and towns come back to life, we’re encouraging more people to shop and stay local and to enjoy picnics using the best quality local produce and to savour the time they spend with us. There’s plenty to discover and it’s right here, right now.”

