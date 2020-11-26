Visit Cork launches #PureLocal campaign

Visit Cork has launched a #PureLocal campaign ahead of Green Friday (November 27 th ), encouraging everyone to stay local, eat local and click local this Christmas, reports Shauna McCrudden

It’s more important than ever to support local, which is why Visit Cork is encouraging everyone to support their favourite Cork attraction, experience, hotel or restaurant. The official Cork tourism body has also announced an upcoming industry day for tourism businesses along with several supports for the sector, in a drive to help protect more than 22,500 local tourism jobs.

The organisation launched the Pure Cork Vouchers page on its purecork.ie website, which allows the public to browse the many tourism voucher options available locally this Christmas. Almost 150 businesses have already signed up to the voucher scheme, aimed to support local hospitality and tourism businesses, so there’s plenty to choose from!

The Cork Chamber Gift Card, the Kinsale Good Food Circle Gift Card, the Kinsale Gift Card and the Mallow Chamber Gift Card, which all support multiple Cork businesses, are also available for purchase through the online platform.

Speaking about the #PureLocal campaign, Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, said, “It’s important that we all pull together to support local businesses. You may not currently be able to visit your favourite experience with the kids, or wander around a museum, or enjoy a spa day or dinner at your favourite local hotel or restaurant. However, you can buy a voucher to enjoy in the future – and this will help ensure these businesses are still here for us to enjoy when society fully reopens.”

A special Pure Cork Covid-19 Safety Charter listing has also been launched on the website, which highlights more than 300 local businesses who have signed up to undertake the Fáilte Ireland Safety Charter, recommended government public health guidelines for the tourism sector. The initiative aims to reinforce confidence in domestic and overseas tourists considering a visit to Cork. When browsing for vouchers on the website, visitors can now also easily see if a business has this little green circle stamp of approval.

Seamus adds, “We’re asking everyone to champion green and support local by purchasing a voucher online from a tourism-related business. Make it a #PureLocal gift this Christmas.”

Visit purecork.ie for more information

