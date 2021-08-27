Visit Portugal launch ‘The Road to Evora’ webinar series and the chance to win a place at the ITAA Conference in Portugal

Visit Portugal is excited to showcase the region of Alentejo in this five-part webinar series for travel agents, writes Clodagh Dooley

Titled ‘On the road to Évora’, the series will begin on Wednesday, 8th September at 10am for a duration of 30 minutes and run weekly for five weeks. During the series, attendees will learn all that Alentejo has to offer including its heritage, outdoor activities, coastal and luxury offerings, and the region as a pilgrimage destination. This is a unique opportunity to discover the region of Alentejo and will provide agents with the tools to sell the region with confidence.

Travel agencies who attend the ‘Road to Évora’ series of webinars will be automatically entered into a draw to win a place at the ITAA Conference in Évora, Alentejo, October 14th-17th. The ITAA and Visit Portugal wish to encourage the next generation of travel agents to attend the ITAA conference and with this in mind, the prize is reserved for a junior staff member to attend. The winner will travel to Alentejo, Portugal as a guest of the Alentejo Promotion Office, TAP Air and the ITAA. The prize will be announced on the final webinar due to take place on the 5th October.

The terms and conditions are:



The competition is open to all ITAA member agencies.

Flights, transfers and accommodation included courtesy of the Alentejo Tourism Office, TAP and ITAA.

Agents must attend at least four of the five webinars.

The place is reserved for a junior staff member to attend.

To register for the first webinar, click here

