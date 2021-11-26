Visit Portugal welcomes the launch of new direct route from Dublin to Madeira with Ryanair

Ryanair has announced the opening of its fifth base in Portugal, writes Shauna McCrudden

Some good news for air travel! Ryanair’s new base in Portugal will directly connect Madeira with six new European countries including Ireland. The new direct route will operate twice weekly departing from Dublin Airport every Wednesday and Sunday, starting from March 30th of next year. With a flight duration of just 3 hours and 40 minutes, customers can enjoy a budget-friendly trip to Madeira, with one-way fares as low as €29.99.

These new direct flights will allow for increased connectivity to the beautiful island of Madeira for Irish holidaymakers.

Commenting on the launch of the new route, Director of Visit Portugal Ireland, the National Tourism Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement, and sustainability of tourism activity, Susana Cardoso says, “I am delighted with the announcement that Ryanair will be flying from Dublin to Madeira in 2022. This is very good news for the Irish market. Cristiano Ronaldo’s home island is the perfect destination for Irish holidaymakers that are looking for sun all year round.”

Located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira is an island with incredible natural beauty. Madeira has the largest Lurissilva forest in the world stretching over an incredible 22,000 hectares, a natural World Heritage Site of UNESCO since 1999.

With temperatures averaging between 17ºC during the winter and 25ºC throughout the summer months, tourists can expect pleasant weather all year long. The island offers a large range of fun nature activities for people of all ages, such as hiking or cycling along the many paths and “levadas” (irrigation channels).

Susana Cardoso adds, “Madeira’s luxurious vegetation and beautiful landscape make it a great choice for Irish tourists who want to enjoy the great outdoors and explore the island through a range of activities, such as whale and dolphin watching, walking, hiking and cycling”.

This new service offers a great development opportunity for Madeira to share its natural beauty with a wider range of tourists.

For more information on Madeira, visit visitportugal.com

