Visit.Rio platform launched with news for tourists

The aim of the new platform is to improve communication with visitors and promote the city, reports Shauna McCrudden

Christ the Redeemer Monument – Photo: Alexandre Macieira

Tourism in Rio de Janeiro has the spotlight it deserves with the relaunch of the digital Visit.Rio platform. The portal promotes tourist attractions and brings together all the essential information for those who want to visit the city.

To make this initiative possible, RioTur and the Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau (Rio CVB) signed a technical cooperation agreement to plan, develop, produce and implement the brand’s website and social media. The idea is that the portal will become a reference about the city for both tourists and locals alike.

Carlos Werneck, CEO of the Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau (Rio CVB), said, “We believe in the potential and the value that the Visit brand can add to a tourist city like Rio de Janeiro. Being in the digital environment today is fundamental for several sectors, and tourism is no different.

“We can no longer think in a traditional way. We need to innovate, facilitate access to information, add experiences for the traveller, and modernise the industry as a whole. The renewal of the platform is certainly a big step in this direction.”

Visit.Rio gathers data about hotels, bars and restaurants. The portal also has a list of tourist attractions, tours and the city’s updated cultural agenda, as well as details about ticket purchases and transportation.

Other tourist cities, such as Paris, London and Miami, also use Visit platforms with useful visitor information.

So check out visit.rio and find everything you need to know about Rio!

Comments

comments