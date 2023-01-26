Visit the Holiday World Show 2023 in Dublin this weekend!

With over 1,000 travel experts from home and abroad, offering visitors exclusive show-only prices, take advantage of Ireland’s largest consumer show from this Friday to Sunday

The Holiday World Show Dublin, taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt from tomorrow, Friday 27th to Sunday 29th January 2023, is the only show where you can meet over 1,000 travel professionals from 50 countries face-to-face to plan your dream holiday. You can take advantage of show-only specials and deals, special prizes and hundreds of free competitions.

Wander and wonder

For the next three days, the Holiday World Show will transform the RDS Simmonscourt into a holiday world, where you can sample what destinations have to offer from the Americas to Asia, Africa to Europe and Ireland. The Holiday World Show 2023 offers opportunities to connect directly with the largest number of travel experts assembled in one room since before the pandemic. Wander and wonder!

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, stated, “Holiday World Show has become a powerful institution for the Irish public and has been missed by many these past three years. It is great to have it back, positively affecting the Irish travel industry and supporting travel agents once more.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Holiday World Show, commented, “We are delighted to welcome everyone back to Holiday World Show Dublin. The array of exhibitors demonstrates just how strong the travel industry is and the appetite amongst the public for travel. This year’s show is returning with the same great holiday deals and show-only offers, presenting the public with a great day out.”

New for 2023

Abu Dhabi, Kenya and Latvia are among the destinations which are new to the Dublin show for 2023, and Egypt returns to showcase the country on the back of a new direct scheduled flight service to Cairo. Dublin Airport has 14 new routes for summer 2023 and seven more that were introduced last October for the winter season. Ireland’s other airports also offer new options: Shannon and Belfast international have five each, Belfast city three, Cork two and Knock one.

Highlights include Asturias and Castellon in Spain, Kos in Greece, Brindisi Olbia and Trieste in Italy and Tel Aviv in Israel.

Check out: Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority (P1), Greek National Tourism Organisation (H11), Israel Government Tourist Office (N9), National Tourist Board of Latvia (N16), Spanish Tourism Board (L7/M8).

Blue is the colour

Experts from exotic places have come to Dublin to brighten up the January blues. The Caribbean and the Pacific islands are offering azure seas, blue skies and white sands and are here to tell us about it. Japan and Taipei are here to give a glimpse of their culture. And South America has its own presence.

Check out: Oomi Japan / Unique Japan Tours (A1), Simply Maldives (K11), Barbados Tourism Marketing INC (J11), Cuba Tourist Board (J12), Jamaica Tourist Board (H6), Malta Tourism Authority (N17), Mysteries of India (P8), Ras Al Khaimah (N6), Sunway Holidays (K1/K2), Taipei Representative Office in Ireland (V3), Embassy of Peru (J9).

Choice is back

Most of the world has reopened with safety and sustainability guiding the new travel agenda. Travel to Europe will set new records in 2023, opening up parts of the continent that we have not explored. Spain has its usual huge presence with experts on hand to talk about new openings and opportunities, such as the new flights to Asturias in the north and ferry service to Bilbao. Dublin Airport offers over 200 direct flights this summer. Aer Lingus offer 53 European and 16 trans-Atlantic destinations, Ryanair offers 130 European destinations, and there are 41 other airlines offering up to 320 flights a day from Dublin airport.

Check out: Cassidy Travel (J7/K4), Irish Travel Agents Association (N2).

Revenge is sweet

Revenge travel is the buzzword of 2023 and Holiday World Show is the place to find the once-in-a-lifetime trip that you have dreamed about for the last two years. You will find care-free cruises, intrepid adventure breaks and all-inclusive bucket list trips. Cruise companies MSC, Princess and Royal Caribbean, river cruise company Uniworld and specialist travel agents will be exhibiting at the show, offering visitors expert travel advice and exclusive holiday experiences.

Adventure travel is up on pre-pandemic levels reflecting the change in holiday needs and expectations. At Holiday World Show you will find luxury agents have a wide range of experiences to offer on all seven continents.

Check out: Cassidy Travel (J7/K4), Earth Trip (P6), JGT Bucket List Expeditions (J14), MSC Cruises (J13), Princess Cruises (H13 & L3/M3), Royal Caribbean International (N1), Sunway Holidays (K1/K2), Uniworld Boutique River Cruises (H14), Wendy Wu Tours (K8).

Keeping close to home

The rediscovery and reinvention of our childhood holiday destinations over the past two years have revolutionised the home holiday scene. In the emerald isle dedicated aisles of the DiscoverIreland Home Holiday Pavilion, you will find the quirky and the quaint, old favourites, novelties and frivolities.

Check out: Extensive home holiday exhibition area with 50 exhibitors from across the island, Mayo the Adventure Capital (S14/T17), Sligo Oyster Experience (U4/U5), Visit Cork Attractions (T18/U22). And under the Tourism NI banner – Tourism NI (S9), Visit Belfast (R11).

24/1/20 The Holiday World Show at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin. Picture: Arthur Carron.

Stars and stripes ever brighter

The 2023 Visit USA Pavilion introduces Irish holidaymakers to travel professionals from right across the US and allows you to take advantage of fantastic show-only deals. Aer Lingus’s transatlantic schedule is back to pre-pandemic levels with the introduction of a new route to Cleveland, bringing their trans-Atlantic offering to 16 routes, and increased capacity on routes such as Los Angeles, with three routes each from Air Canada, American Delta and United.

Check out: Amelia Island – Florida (H5), Bradley International Airport (H1), Florida Keys & Key West (J2), Louisiana Office of Tourism (K3), Explore St Louis, New Jersey Tourism (H3), New York State of Tourism (H2), Philadelphia (H3), Visit USA (L1).

Spain

The largest exhibitors at the Holiday World Show, Spain will be one of this year’s biggest attractions with more than two million visits from Ireland. There is lots of news, extra capacity to Malaga, new developments on the beaches of Salou, Murcia, the Canaries and Balearics, a new ferry to Bilbao and new air routes to open up northern Spain.

Check out: Spanish Tourism Board and partners (L7/M8).

Portugal

The Algarve, Ireland’s favourite destination in Portugal will see an increase of 20% in access flights in 2023. There is also increased reach to the beautiful island of Madeira and the hinterlands of Lisbon and Porto.

Check out: Portuguese Tourism and partners (L5/M6).

Cruises

Cruising continues to grow in 2023 with bigger and more luxurious ships set to launch. MSC Cruises has two new ships, MSC Euribia in June and the launch of a new luxury category, the 922-passenger Explora 1. There are cruises for all tastes and budgets, ships of all sizes and prices.

Check out: MSC Cruises (J13), Princess Cruises (H13 & L3/M3), Royal Caribbean International (N1), Uniworld Boutique River Cruises (H14).

Brightest Africa

New transfer options to Africa have opened up in the past twelve months. South Africa and the Cape remain favourites with Irish honeymooners and holidaymakers alike and there are lots of alternatives to talk about.

Check out: Malawi High Commission (K10), South African Tourism (K9), Embassy of the Republic of Kenya (J10).

The plein air

Camping is not about erecting tents or feeling tense, it is a luxury offering in its own right with all the mod cons, ziplines and water slides on site, a choice for every budget and a World Cup in September for France lovers.

Check out: Irish Ferries (N8), Camping Le Pavillon Royal (P3), Camping Village de la Guyonniere (Q4), Campings Region of Valencia (L7/M8), Castel Camping La Garangeoire (N3), Charles Camping (CM18), Downshire Camping & Caravans (CM17), La Sirene Camping Clubs (P4), Le Pin Parasol Camping (Q4), Les Castels Camping (N3), Nore Valley Park Camping & Pet Farm (CM2), O’Meara Camping Ireland (CM15).

Sustainability

Today’s tourist is more aware of the damage that tourism can do as well as the good it can bring, so it is important to source and evaluate the best information.

Check out: Earth Trip (P6), Green Spain (L7/M8), Irish Ferries (N8), Portuguese Tourism and partners (L5/M6), and Spanish Tourism Board and partners (L7/M8).

Weddings & Honeymoons

As couples work through the post-Covid weddings bottleneck, Holiday World Show has a wide choice of wedding and honeymoon venues.

Check out: Cassidy Travel (J7/K4), Earth Trip (P6), JGT Bucket List Expeditions (J14), Magic Vacations (L2), Malta Tourism Authority (N17), Princesa Yaiza Suite Hotel Resort (P11), Sunway Holidays (K1/K2), Simply Maldives (K11).

A Seat in the Stand

The sports fan has lots to look forward to in 2023 with World Cups in rugby for men in France and in soccer for women in Australia, and exciting journeys ahead for the Irish provinces.

Check out: Cassidy Travel (J7/K4), Etihad Airways (P1), Manchester City Football Club (Q11), Sports Travel International (P5).

The Paperwork

Get your head around those fussy travel and visa requirements!

Check out: Passport Services & Consular Directorate (Q17/R18).

There will be lots to see and do. Aside from the magnificent exhibitors, for younger visitors, there is a free children’s entertainment zone. Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the three-day event.

Dates and times: Where: RDS Simmonscourt, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 When: Friday 27th January, 12.30pm to 5.30pm (Public) Saturday 28th January, 11am to 5.30pm (Public) Sunday 29th January, 11am to 5.30pm (Public) Admission: Adults – € 7 OAPs – € 4 Students – € 3 Special Family Price 2 Adults and up to 4 children – € 14

To keep up to date with exhibitor announcements, prizes and show-related blogs, visit Holiday World Show 2023 at www.holidayworldshow.com

