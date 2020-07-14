Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Visiting the Canary Islands post-lockdown

Visiting the Canary Islands post-lockdown

0
By on Aviation, Travel Trade News, Travelextras

As Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan attends a special press trip to the Canary Islands – his first trip abroad post lockdown – he documents his journey 

Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan is attending a very special press trip to the Canary Islands, organised by the UNWTO and the Canary Islands. It is the first official trip of the UNWTO and the first press trip post the Covid-19 unlocking to the Canary Islands. In this short video above, Kevin gives us a quick look around Santa Cruz and talks about getting tested for coronavirus on arrival to the Canary Islands and again during his trip.

The following two tabs change content below.

Clodagh Dooley

READ  Inside look at Dublin Airport post-lockdown

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Shannon Group welcomes Aviation Taskforce report recommendations  ‘Back to Business’: Jeanette Taylor, Blue Insurance Inside look at Dublin Airport post-lockdown ‘Back to Business’: Rubén López-Pulido, Spanish Tourism Office
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply