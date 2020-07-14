Visiting the Canary Islands post-lockdown

As Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan attends a special press trip to the Canary Islands – his first trip abroad post lockdown – he documents his journey

Travel Editor Kevin Flanagan is attending a very special press trip to the Canary Islands, organised by the UNWTO and the Canary Islands. It is the first official trip of the UNWTO and the first press trip post the Covid-19 unlocking to the Canary Islands. In this short video above, Kevin gives us a quick look around Santa Cruz and talks about getting tested for coronavirus on arrival to the Canary Islands and again during his trip.

