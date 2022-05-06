Visitors to Dubai can avail of hundreds of discounts with their Emirates boarding pass

By holding onto their boarding pass, travellers to Dubai can unlock hundreds of discounts on attractions, retail and dining outlets in Dubai

Your Emirates boarding pass is more than a travel document or travel keepsake, it is also the key to the coolest deals in Dubai this summer!

For five months until September 30th, Emirates is unlocking even more offers for all its customers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai with its My Emirates Summer Pass.

Emirates’ customers can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure, and dining outlets to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai. In addition, during May, those landing in Dubai can enjoy a complimentary Dubai Marina Cruise, which gives unrivalled panoramic views of one of the city’s most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf.

Advance booking is not required for the single-entry complimentary ticket to Tour Dubai’s one hour Marina Sightseeing Cruise. The Emirates customer just has to show a valid boarding pass, either digital or paper, at the ticketing counter on the day of use, as well as proof of identity. The cruise is valid from May 1st–31st.

Amazing offers include outlets like Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger or splash out at Bath & Body Works. Families can save and beat the summer heat at Atlantis Aquaventure or break a sweat on some of the adrenaline-pumping attractions at IMG Worlds of Adventure.

Couples who would appreciate a quiet afternoon at a spa can indulge themselves at the Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane or spot Arabian oryx at sunset while taking a private desert safari with Arabian Adventures.

A holiday to Dubai is not complete without a city sightseeing bus tour that is eligible for discount, or capturing the historic Dubai Creek on a cruise before saving up to 20% on food and beverages at any of the Rove hotels. Accor Hotels is also offering 20% off its food and beverage when My Emirates Pass is presented.

Details of the offers can be found on emirates.com/myemiratespass

