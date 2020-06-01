VIVA Cruises launches new four-night cruises in Germany

New health measures have been introduced on-board the new cruises, reports Shauna McCrudden

“The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” – French explorer, Jacques-Yves Cousteau

Now more than ever we need a break from the world and overwhelming news reports, and what better way to escape it all than with a relaxing cruise. So it’s great to hear that river cruise specialist, VIVA Cruises, has launched new four-night cruises in Germany, ready for summer 2020.

Throughout July and August, two of VIVA Cruises’ ships, MS TREASURES, and MS INSPIRE will embark on short itineraries as Germany emerges from its lockdown. And as the new cruises will feature all the latest safety and health measures on-board, you will get a cruise experience without any worries.

Departing and finishing in Frankfurt, MS TREASURES sails along the Main River to explore its main attractions, including the towns of Wertheim, the Bavarian city of Würzburg, and Miltenberg. While the MS INSPIRE explores the German wine region of Rheingau, along the Rhine River. Leaving from Düsseldorf, it will visit the idyllic small towns of Andernach and Boppard as well as Oestrich and Coblenz.

“We are thrilled to be able to welcome guests back in our ships,” says Andrea Kruse, COO of VIVA Cruises. “As well as the short, four-night itineraries along the Main and Rhine rivers, we are launching our very first owned ship, VIVA TIARA, at the end of June, which is very exciting news too.”

Both itineraries can be booked from £400/€440 per person in a twin cabin room. Passengers will also receive a credit of £23/€25 to spend on one of the excursions available on the cruises.

Despite the health restrictions, it’s good to know we can still experience the very best of Europe.

In light of Covid-19, VIVA Cruises has introduced new measures to further protect the health and safety of passengers and crew members. These include:

Screening of guests before the start of the cruise by means of a comprehensive health questionnaire from the WHO (World Health Organisation) and compulsory temperature checks

Reduced number of passengers on-board for optimal social distancing

Contactless check-in experience

Compulsory facemasks on board when walking around the ship

Table service for all meals with buffet services removed and increased table distance

Meals and activities will be arranged in time slots to lower the capacity of communal areas

Increased disinfection of public areas – cabins will be disinfected twice a day

Doctor on board for health checks and consultations for all guests and crewmembers

For more information visit, www.viva-cruises.com/en

