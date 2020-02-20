Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»WATCH: Update on Tourism Ireland from CEO Niall Gibbons

WATCH: Update on Tourism Ireland from CEO Niall Gibbons

0
By on Ireland inbound

Niall Gibbons Tourism Ireland Briefing in advance of the St Patrick’s Day greening project, Feb 20 2020

 

The following two tabs change content below.
Travel Extra

Travel Extra

Ireland's premier source of travel information
READ  WATCH Visit Derry roadshow @Fitzwilliam Hotel

Comments

comments

Related posts:

WATCH: tourism minister Brendan Griffin WATCH Visit Derry roadshow @Fitzwilliam Hotel The COST of Brexit to Irish tourism: 3 lost years, 1m visitors and €300m in revenue, and it has not even happened yet
Share.

About Author

Travel Extra

Ireland's premier source of travel information

Related Posts

Leave A Reply