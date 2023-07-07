Welcome Clare Dunne – Chief Executive Officer of the Irish Travel Agents Association!

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief meets with Clare Dunne to speak about her goals as CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association and the importance of travel today

Kevin with Clare Dunne

I first met Clare Dunne at a media event in Croatia just before lockdown. What I remember is a kind and considerate colleague, with a sometimes wicked sense of humour. We had a laugh.

Fast forward a few chaotic years and Clare is bringing her 40-plus years of experience to her new role as CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA). I have no doubt she will be a force for good and a woman to reckon with.

I met Clare recently on the grounds of the Spanish Ambassador’s residence in leafy Ballsbridge. It was an event to celebrate Spain’s taking over of the EU presidency. And here, among the diplomats and ambassadors, I asked Clare what were her goals as CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association.

“Education is a top priority. And to continue to support our members. The Covid lockdown was a big challenge, especially for travel agents. The difficulty with securing refunds for our clients – a whole range of problems. But the spirit of camaraderie in the organisation was brilliant and I will make it my job to continue that.”

Clare had complimentary words for her predecessor at the ITAA – Pat Dawson – who steered the ship during the pandemic.

“We had great encouragement from Pat – I will never forget it. But he was always like that. When he was CEO, I was President and he always reached out to me with a guiding hand. I want to continue that generosity of spirit.”

Clare believes that travel has never been more important.

“We live on an island and travel is an immense force for good. We in Ireland have gained so much from exploring the world through travel. Hopefully, we will be able to continue that exploration, but in a more sustainable way.”

I ask Clare about the importance of the ITAA in the current times we live in.

“There are so many challenges facing the travel industry and community, that having a body to advise and collate data for its members is vital. And I want to expand that help through education and outreach to our European neighbours. We can learn so much.”

But what about the general public? Is there still a need for travel agents in this online, DIY world?

“If people want to DIY their travel, I have no problem with that – go ahead. Some people love trawling through the web looking for bargains, but some want all that done for them and that is where travel agents step forward. And, if there is a problem, the ITAA and its members have proven they can make a big difference. From volcanic ash to securing refunds to a whole range of things that can and do go wrong. I believe the ITAA and travel agents have never been more relevant.”

And what about travel agents not in the ITAA?

“I’d say they are missing out on lots of help, professional support and camaraderie. I joined in 1995 and being a member of the ITAA gave me a great sense of community.”

Clare had previously worked in reservations with Aer Lingus and eventually left to join Marie Corrigan of International Travel on Westmoreland Street. Ten years later she had set up on her own with The Travel Broker. She joined the ITAA as soon as she was eligible.

“Setting up a business can be lonely, but the ITAA gave me a sense of being a part of something. The back-up and advice regarding legislation, bonding and licensing were invaluable. I really could not have survived and thrived as I did without them!”

Clare Dunne, CEO ITAA

In her new role, Clare believes that every day will be a school day.

“My goals are to bring more people into the industry via training. Be it about new regulations or EU directives – we all need to keep up to speed with technological and regulatory changes. And we also need to see what other countries are doing so that we can learn from them.”

I asked Clare about her own personal, favourite travel destinations.

“I love going off the beaten track in places like northern Spain. I also love California and the Rocky Mountains and would love to do an Alaskan cruise. There’s so much to see!”

Clare loves travelling with her two grownup girls Katie and Rebecca and some good friends. “My favourite activity is looking at old churches and people-watching.”

But most of all Clare believes that travel is a force for good and is truly committed to her new role.

“We must keep on discovering other people and cultures. When you look back on how insular we used to be in Ireland, it is shocking. Thankfully that has all changed and Ireland now embraces the world and is a hub for discovering new places and cultures. And anything I can do to promote that, I will.”

