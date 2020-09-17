Wendy Wu launches new travel safety initiative and expands long-haul travel range for 2021/2022

The UK’s leading and award-winning touring specialist, Wendy Wu, has launched a new ‘Travel with Confidence’ initiative for travellers taking a long-haul holiday from the UK, writes Clodagh Dooley

Ah, long live the days when I was getting a long-haul flight connection from the UK – I’m really starting to miss the excitement of it all!

Recently, Wendy Wu launched ‘Travel with Confidence’, the most thorough and comprehensive travel safety programme available to travellers taking a long-haul holiday from the UK.

Developed in consultation with the UNWTO (United Nations World Tourism Organisation), WTTC (World Travel & Tourism Council), as well as local government regulations across Asia and South America, the new safety protocols cover every element of the holiday experience. From accommodation and dining, to transport and sightseeing, as well as customers’ health and safety both overseas and on return to the UK.

Since its launch, just over six weeks ago, the operator has seen exceptional demand for long-haul travel over the next two years, a key factor prompting expansion.

In a bid to meet this demand, Wendy Wu Tours has expanded its long-haul travel offering for 2021/2022, with a new collection of specialist holidays. This includes an incredible 150 holidays across Japan, Southeast Asia, India, China and new dedicated programmes to Central Asia and the Middle East, South America and Antarctica.

They also have a new Cruise & Beach programme in Vietnam, which, alongside Japan and South Korea, carries full ‘air bridge’ status by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, acknowledging these destinations as three of the safest long-haul places to travel in the world.

The operator is seeing unprecedented demand from solo travellers, an increase of over 68% year on year, and is launching a new series of dedicated Solo Tours across its flagship holidays, all of which benefit from smaller group sizes, VIP airport chauffeur service and airport lounge access.

As a gesture of goodwill, given the unprecedented times everyone has faced, the touring specialist is giving everyone the unique opportunity to fly their partner for free to Asia and South America throughout 2021 and 2022, saving up to £800 per couple, or, if travelling solo, to receive a 50% saving on the airfare. In addition, the operator has a range of offers across 2021/2022 departures. All holidays are covered by Wendy Wu’s ‘Flexible Booking Guarantee’, where all holidays can be booked with just a £99 deposit, free amendments and final balance payment at six weeks before departure.

John Warr, Global Sales Director at Wendy Wu Tours, said: “A recent survey of our customers cited ‘safety’ as their number one travel concern. The desire for travel is strong, in fact, Japan, Vietnam and Central Asia, came out as the top ‘must see’ destinations for 2021 and beyond. However, the safety element is a priority.

“We took all of these concerns on-board and, over the last six months, have been in consultation with our team, guides, ground handlers as well as local overseas governments, and have developed a pioneering and fully comprehensive set of Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, in line with UNWTO, WTTC and WHO regulations, which are by far the most comprehensive in the industry.”

Warr adds, “We know how difficult this time has been for everyone and its impact on travel plans, which is why we’ve taken the unprecedented decision to go all out and give our customers a range of unique offers across all 2021 and 2022 holidays.”

Visit wendywutours.ie

Comments

comments