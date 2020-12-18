WE’RE BEHIND YOU!

While we have to wait until 2022 for the annual Holiday World Show to return, the organiser, Business Exhibitions Ltd, has developed a new way to support the travel industry in the year ahead

None of us in travel will be sorry to wave goodbye to 2020, but we’re already looking forward to better times ahead. Now, as you steer your business to recovery and growth, Holiday World is right behind you!

In response to Covid restrictions, we are rescheduling our annual Holiday World Shows in Belfast, Dublin and Shannon until 2022 … but we’re still here to support your sales and marketing.

For the first quarter of 2021, you can talk to our huge Holiday World digital audience COMPLETELY FREE-OF-CHARGE. We’ll share your posts on our website, on Twitter and Facebook, plus we’ll provide you with a unique platform of a fortnightly e-zine targeting our firmly focused database of 60,000 Holiday World fans. Just send your details, videos, pictures and posts to either of the contact details at the bottom of this piece, so we can help with the survival and revival of the travel industry.

Tell us, and them, what’s happening with your business. Share special offers, run online promotions and competitions, reveal new deals and destinations and celebrate all that’s positive.

Got another idea? Want to do something special online? Just let us know and, together, we’ll see what we can magic up!

Holiday World Show has enjoyed a unique partnership with the travel trade for 30 years in Dublin and 28 years in Belfast, and we’ll continue to put our unrivalled show experience and communications platforms to work on your behalf.

Talk to us today.

Remember … we’ll soon be back, face-to-face! We’re looking forward to welcoming you, and the travelling public, to:

Holiday Show Shannon, 15th-16th January 2022

Holiday World Show Belfast, 21st-23rd January 2022

Holiday World Show Dublin, 28th-30th January 2022

Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for a Happy, Safe and Prosperous New Year

From your friends at The Holiday World Shows

Contact:

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director, maureen@bizex.ie, +353 (0)1 291 3700

Paulette Moran, Sales Manager, paulette@bizex.ie, +353 (0)1 291 3702

Comments

comments