Westin Hotel Delights

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan talks about his fabulous visit to the Westin Hotel for the launch of their newly refurbished suites

Kevin was feeling Presidential in the President’s Suite

Sometimes I am bowled over by the hospitality I receive. And last night at the Westin Hotel was a case in point. We were invited to the launch of the new refurbished suites and I dutifully turned up with a pal. And how glad was I!

The Westin has always been great at hosting events but last night they excelled themselves. Hosted by Joanne Dillon, the general manager, we were treated to Veuve Cliquot champagne and oysters – beautiful, plump, rich and tasting of the Atlantic Ocean. But this was only the start. Beautiful tapas followed, seared tuna, and quail eggs – it was a feast and that was before we got to desserts. The food was prepared under Executive Chef Stephen Maguire and his Executive Sous-Chef Mihai Costin – a true luxury!

Westin Hotel General Manager Joanne Dillon

And although this reads like a restaurant review, we were actually at the Westin to see the new rooms and the resplendent Presidential Suite.

It was difficult to prise myself away from the oysters and bubbly, but it was worth the look. The Presidential Suite overlooks both Trinity College and Westmoreland Street and it is very popular on Saint Patrick’s Day, giving an unparalleled view of the parade. And even at a price of around three grand a night, it is in huge demand – especially around Paddy’s Day.

But not all rooms are that price and we saw others that offer similar levels of luxury and views but at a fraction of the price.

After viewing, it was back to the hard work of eating oysters and drinking champagne, while chatting with some of the other guests on what turned out to be a fabulous night.

Thanks to all at the Westin – I have already begun saving for March 17th 2024!

