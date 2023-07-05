Where do I find the REAL Bilbao?

Travel Extra Editor-in-chief Kevin Flanagan has an amazing experience of this famous Spanish city while sitting in the heart of Dublin!

The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. Photo by Jorge Fernández Salas on Unsplash

One of the great treats of being a travel writer is visiting some of the great cities in the world. But on a recent sunny evening in Dublin, I had a unique experience – one of these cities came to Dublin! Thanks to modern-day technology, I was able to see, hear, taste and smell first-hand the amazing city of Bilbao. How?

Inaki Saenz de la Fuente of Visit Bilbao Bizkaia

Under the watchful eye and guidance of Inaki Saenz de la Fuente of Visit Bilbao Bizkaia, we donned headsets and literally set foot in the city recreated in stunning 3D virtual reality. And with the words and descriptions of Inaki ringing in our ears, myself and a group of Irish journalists walked around key sites in this iconic Northern Spanish city. We visited the Guggenheim Museum, taking in both the courtyard with its Jeff Koons Puppy, and the Frank Gehry-designed building. But for me, the highlight was the Vizcaya Hanging Bridge, over the mouth of the River Ibaizabal, which takes people and cars from one side of the city, over the river, to the other. Also of note, was the fabulous woods and coastal region of the area.

Kevin wearing the headset so he can set foot in the 3D virtual city of Bilbao

And the tour de force did not end there, we were also treated to the taste and smells of Bilbao – a selection of delicious tapas inspired by Bilbaon chefs and washed down with excellent local wines. To top it all off we had local Bilbao dancers perform with fellow musicians in the bowels of the Epic Men seam (no virtual reality here!).

A selection of the tapas

This was a night truly to remember and thanks again to Ruben Lopez Pulido and Sara Rivero López of the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin for another great night. And this follows on from their unforgettable tapas event at the Taste of Dublin. No one does events quite like them!

For more info, visit www.spain.info and www.visitbiscay.eus/es/inicio

