While you’re at the Fleadh…uncover the Hidden Heartlands!

With the Fleadh Cheoil currently taking place in Mullingar, Co Westmeath until this Monday 14th, consider taking some time to explore some of the great attractions the county has to offer, writes Clodagh Dooley

On Sunday 6th August, the Fleadh returned to Mullingar where it all began in 1951, showcasing the very best of Irish music, song, and dance and a wonderful celebration of our culture until this Monday 14th August.

As well as dancing and singing to your heart’s content, the Fleadh provides an opportunity to check out some of Westmeath’s great family-friendly attractions. Here are just some treasures to uncover if you’re visiting the Fleadh this weekend:

1. Athlone Castle Visitor Centre | athlonecastle.ie

Trace the footprints of the generations who shaped Athlone. From early settlements and warring chieftains to foreign invaders and local heroes. This castle stands proudly on the River Shannon banks in the heart of the town and the centre of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with breathtaking views from its keep.

2. Kilbeggan Whiskey Distillery | kilbegganwhiskey.com

Wander through the old distillery on a guided tour and finish with mastering the art of making an Irish Coffee in their newly renovated Locke’s Lounge. Or, have a Distillery Experience with whiskey-tasting.

3. Hill of Uisneach | uisneach.ie

Walk in the footsteps of High Kings, Gods and Goddesses across the ancient landscape that is the Hill of Uisneach.

4. Tullynally Castle & Gardens | tullynallycastle.ie

Although this is still lived in as a family home by the Pakenhams, you can enjoy a special guided tour of the historic Great Hall, Dining Room, Drawing Room and Library, as well as the Victorian Servants’ Quarters. Hear the stories and scandals of the family’s 370 years at Tullynally, and tales of life below stairs.

5. Belvedere House, Garden & Park | belvedere-house.ie

Enjoy 10km of serene lakeshore and woodland walks, explore the beautiful Victorian walled garden and find out more about the fascinating history of Belvedere estate. Enjoy the lakeside café and play areas for children including one of the most magical fairy gardens in Ireland.

6. Dún na Sí Amenity and Heritage Park | dunnasi.ie

A popular option for families, as it includes a pet farm, parklands, trails, heritage tours and outdoor art displays. Located on Old Rail Trail Greenway at Moate, this park also includes outdoor art displays, a sensory garden and a great children’s playground overlooked by a locally run café. Enjoy a walk through planted parklands and observe the many species of wild birds on the disappearing lake or ‘turlough’ without disturbing their habitat at the specially constructed bird hide.

7. Hidden Heartlands Boat Tours and Water Taxi | hiddenheartlandstours.ie



Explore the mighty River Shannon and the scenic Lough Ree with a boat tour to remember. Qualified National Tour Guide Pearse Connell offers an on-water taxi and guided tours by boat from Athlone. The River Shannon Viking Boat Tour from Athlone is also a signature experience of the midlands region and a ‘must do’ on your visit.

8. Andean Alpaca trekking | andeanalpacas.ie



Visitors of all ages enjoy meeting, feeding and walking with the curious and friendly Alpacas, especially the cute Cria (babies). Make friends with these beautiful creatures and learn all about them as you take a trek together. ‘Meet and Greet’ options are available for younger children unable to participate in the full trek.

9. Take a spin along the Royal Canal Greenway | VisitWestmeath.ie/get-outdoors



This 130km cycling and walking trail meanders along the banks of the picturesque 225-year-old canal through Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford. The greenway features no less than 90 stone-arched bridges, 33 locks, 17 harbours, four aqueducts and a number of pretty lock-keepers cottages. Not only Ireland’s longest greenway, it’s also known for its scenic beauty, rich heritage and abundance of wildlife.



The 165km self-guided National Famine Way shares the route, following the footsteps of 1,490 emigrants who walked from Roscommon to Dublin at the peak of the famine in 1847.

10. Experience the Old Rail Trail | VisitWestmeath.ie/get-outdoors



At 43km in total, the Old Rail Trail greenway traces the historic Midlands Great Western Railway track, past restored station houses and under pretty stone arched bridges. From the Royal Canal in Mullingar to the River Shannon in Athlone, and over the new Greenway Bridge to Athlone Castle, it passes through areas of unique biodiversity and heritage.



For rest and refreshments, there are great options in the bustling towns of Athlone, Moate and Mullingar, along with the new Station House restored into Jack’s Stop café in Streamstown. Bike hire is available at Athlone and Mullingar and options for electric bikes, tandem and child friendly trailers are available.



The Old Rail Trail is a must-visit for history buffs, as it features a plethora of information about the old railroad and its history. Entirely off-road and mostly flat, this greenway is very safe for families and perfect for a leisurely cycle or stroll.

For more inspiration, check out VisitWestmeath.ie

Comments

comments