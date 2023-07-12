WHY I LOVE GERMANY – CLUE: U2 HAS SOMETHING TO DO WITH IT!

Travel Extra Editor-in-chief Kevin Flanagan describes his love affair with the birthplace of Beethoven and Wagner!

Kevin in front of the Kongresshalle, Nuremberg

I did not always love Germany. Perhaps that had something to do with the fact that my father had fought the country in the Second World War. But once I set foot there, everything changed. I guess that is one of the huge benefits of travel just there – it helps to end prejudice.

The year was 2006 and I was invited by RTE to co-present a travel programme. The aim was to visit a city on a budget. I picked Berlin. My travel companion was a Bowie fan and all he wanted to do was visit the HANSA Studios where Bowie had recorded his iconic ‘Heroes’ track (which tells of lovers dying by the infamous Berlin Wall a mere 150 metres away).

Roll on 1991 and Bono and the boys from U2 recorded their groundbreaking Achtung Baby! All this, combined with history taking a hand in the Wall falling, helped make Germany and Berlin a cool destination, especially for creatives of all kinds.

It was during my own visit to Germany in 2006 that I began to see the country as a place of limitless opportunities and just perfect for curious holidaymakers. From beer festivals to music festivals (or a combo of both), Christmas Markets to Danube cruises, from football pilgrimages to the likes of BayernMunichen and Black Forest walks. There is literally something for everyone.

So when the opportunity came to visit not one, but four German cities, I jumped! And I was not disappointed. It turned out to be the perfect combo of stimulating city breaks!

NUREMBERG

Enjoying Rostbratwürstchen – Nuremberg grilled sausages

I started here thanks to one man who determines where a huge amount of people go – Michael O’Leary of Ryanair. The airline had just opened a route to the city and they were celebrating, inviting out journalists from around the world. What a city it is and with such a checkered history. And that history is well served, with 54 different museums dotted around the breathtakingly beautiful medieval streets, between the countless restaurants, hotels and bars.

Nuremberg is also a destination for food lovers as well as those interested in history. Culinary tourists can taste the city’s famous lebkuchen, gingerbread, local beer, and Nürnberger Rostbratwürstchen (Nuremberg grilled sausages that are to die for!). Plus, there are the iconic beer gardens, which despite the fact that I’m not a big beer drinker, I kind of grew to like.

But wherever you look, you see history. Nuremberg was a centre of humanism, science, printing, and mechanical invention. It also contributed much to the science of astronomy. Johannes Mueller of Königsberg built an astronomical observatory there and Albrecht Dürer, a native of Nuremberg, created woodcuts of the first maps of the stars! (You can also see Dürer’s house reconstructed after bomb damage in WWII. We eat in a restaurant right opposite!)

GETTING AROUND

I would recommend a Guided Walking Tour of the Old Town. I had a fabulous guide – Claudia Radtke – who showed me the historic Old City, including a tour through the rock-cut cellar maze complete with whiskey tasting. I also descended into the cellars below the city, where beer and wine had been stored from the 13th century onwards, to avoid the heat. And this was one of the high points. We went down, deep into the rock, following in the same footsteps as terrified citizens did during the Allied bombing raids of 1944/5 which burnt much of the city to the ground. It was dark, eerie and kind of terrifying (don’t go if you are prone to claustrophobia). And it gave a sense of both the horror and helplessness of being caught up in a war – a sense that resonates today more than ever.

As a student of WWII, I visited the Nazi Party Rally Grounds at the Zeppelin Field just outside the city centre and this was a profound and disturbing experience. The palace where the Nazi troops came to pay homage to Adolf Hitler, caught so completely in Leni Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will documentary – required watching for anyone interested in modern history. The Nazis built the structure of the Zeppelin Field so well that the Allies could not blow it up. Instead, they turned it into a parking lot! And so today, I could stand right under the very steps where the Fuhrer took the adoration of his acolytes. It was eerie beyond words and I felt I could almost sense his presence. (Just go onto YouTube and you’ll find extracts that will show you exactly what I mean).

Nazi Party Rally Grounds at the Zeppelin Field

I ended that day with dinner at Dürrer Hase Untere Schmiedgasse 5 – a modern restaurant specialising in steaks and tarte flambée. It was truly memorable, as were all the other meals I had.

I stayed at the Holiday Inn. It was clean and central but there are so many options with great hotels and Airbnb places to stay. Just beware of places being booked out as Nuremberg is the main conference destination in Germany. Nuremberg is endlessly fascinating and beautiful. Go and enjoy the history, the beer, the sausages and the people. You won’t regret it.

I took my leave the next day and a short two-hour journey on the comfortable German trains took me to my next destination.

BAYREUTH

Bayreuth’s Hermitage Gardens

Bayreuth is on the Red Main River in a valley between the Franconian Jura and the Fichtelgebirge Mountains by the 19th-century German composer Richard Wagner. But the town’s roots date back to 1194.

Nowadays, people from around the world make a pilgrimage to see one of the maestros’ great operas. Bayreuth hosts the annual Bayreuth Festival in homage to the composer who lived in Bayreuth from 1872 until his death in 1883 in his villa, “Wahnfried” (now a museum). This extravagance, along with the massive opera house, was constructed under the sponsorship of King Ludwig II of Bavaria who, before going mad, was devoted to promoting Wagner and his operas. Now the Festival House only plays Wagner’s works such as the famous Ring Cycle and Parsifal. And if you are not into opera, I would suggest that you give it a try – not at the Festival House (it’s sold out years in advance), but at the UNESCO-World Heritage Margravial Opera House – a true Baroque marvel.

The UNESCO-World Heritage Margravial Opera House

To honour Wagner, I had a fab guide, Inge Eggers, who showed us around the buildings and the incredible Hermitage gardens. And if you do go to Bayreuth, I’d strongly suggest that you stay at the Liebesbier Urban Art Hotel – uber hip and cool – and eat at their Liebesbier Restaurant, where I had a wonderful dinner. The next day, the journey continued with a trip to one of the most beautifully preserved medieval towns in all of Germany.

ROTHENBURG

Beautiful Rothenburg

Rothenburg is a well-known destination for tourists from around the world. Today it is one of only three towns in Germany that still has completely intact city walls, (the other two are Nördlingen and Dinkelsbühl).

Rothenburg was a free imperial city from the late Middle Ages to 1803 and such buildings as the Town Hall and the Klingentorturm, a defensive tower, will take the eyes out of your head such is their beauty.

The name “Rothenburg ob der Tauber” is German for “Red castle above the Tauber”, the red colour referring to the roofs of the houses which overlook the river.

I stayed at the traditionally-built Hotel Eisenhut and took a short tour through the town and gazed at the beautiful nature that surrounds Rothenburg.

One rather bizarre sight (for me anyway) was the German Christmas Museum and the all-year-round Christmas Village of Käthe Wohlfahrt (www.kaethe-wohlfahrt.com). My companion loved it but I found it a bit too much, celebrating Christmas in the middle of summer. We did a fine wine tasting at Reichsstadt-Vinothek at Market Square with the owner, which was great fun and had dinner at Weingut Glocke Schweinfurt (Minivan).

Christmas all-year round in Rothenburg!

But the real highlight of the evening was a walk through the ancient streets with Hans-Georg Baumgartner, who makes his rounds as the Night Watchman night after night. No one else can talk about the tough life of the Middle Ages as vibrantly and humorously as The Night Watchman. He is ghoulish, dark, terrifying and funny often in the same moment. Armed with his halberd, a black hat and a coat along with the horn and lamp, his 45-minute walk is a showstopper.

I loved every minute I spent in Rothenburg and would highly recommend it as a city break. It is only an hour’s drive from Nuremberg airport, as was my next destination.

SCHWEINFURT

Visiting Whiskey Gents in Schweinfurt (www.whiskeygents.de)

My next stop was very different, but equally exciting. During WWII, the Americans suffered their biggest air defeat over Schweinfurt but on 11th April 1945, the US Army took over the city. And during the Cold War, the US had the highest concentration of US combat units stationed there. Indeed, an American town emerged, with a complete civil infrastructure including all kinds of shops for 12,000 Americans, soldiers and civilians.

Until the withdrawal of the US Army at Schweinfurt in 2014, a total of about 100,000 US soldiers were stationed in the town. As a result, Schweinfurt has a uniquely American feel. In fact, my guide talked about how she loved going out with GIs as a teenager and the American music and hotdog stands. She actually had tears in her eyes as she said the town was never quite the same when the GIs left.

Well, despite that, I had a ball in Schweinfurt. I stayed at Altstadthotel – one of those places where you let yourself in, and the next morning had breakfast around the corner at a really cool place called the SoulandBowl. Then it was full-on sightseeing. A visit to the wine bar of the Dahms winery, and meeting Fisch-Inge, the last traditional fishermen from Schweinfurt. One highlight was a visit to “Whiskey Gents“, where we compared Irish and Franconian whiskey. It was a draw – Franconian whiskeys are good!

There are over 200 national and international whiskeys for sale in the shop and Patrick and Brendan James host in a warm and welcoming way. They have that unique US – Schweinfurt connection (www.whiskeygents.de).

Lunch at Sax’s Restaurant beside Kunsthalle Museum and then a tour with museum guide Sandra Sembach came after. We just missed a Mediaeval Festival at the historical eastern city wall (blame the whiskey!) but later had a fabulous dinner at Rossstuben Robot Rosi replete with local dishes and wine. This leads us nicely to my last stop . . . .

FRANCONIAN WINE REGION

The Franconian wine region

Again, less than an hour from the airport is a place that any wine lover would fall for. There is evidence that wine has been produced in Franconia for over 1,000 years. Today, about 6,100 hectares of land is used for growing wine. The area stretches from Bamberg to Aschaffenburg and the wine is grown mainly in specially protected places usually along the hills of the River Main and the Steigerwald.

And because of the special soil and the mild climate along the Main River, wines with very high mineralisation can be harvested. The majority of the wines are made from one grape variety at a time. We started our day with a guided walk through the vineyards with Franziska Galena, a young local winemaker (www.weingut-galena.de/en/). We even had time to see how they made the wine in their house – a real privilege – before having one of the great Franconian meals at “Gasthof zum weißen Lamm”.

Then it was a coach to Volkach and check-in at the fabulous Romantikhotel Zur Schwane Hotel (schwane.de/en/hotel/) an art hotel which is filled with sculptures and zany designs – I loved it! This was followed by a stroll over to the “Mainschleifen Tasting” with Martha Gehring, our expert wine guide.

The event features the largest outdoor vinotheque of the Mainschleife where guests can sample 112 local wines. (I got through about twelve while my companion sampled the full quota!) Dinner that night at Restaurant “Schwane 1404” ended a magnificent four-day/four-city destinations tour.

WHY TAKE A CITY BREAK IN GERMANY?

There are several reasons I advise you to go. First, there is a wide variety of things to do. Then there is the quality. And finally, there is the price. The average cost of living in Germany ($1,442) is 34% less expensive than in Ireland ($2,198). The average after-tax salary is enough to cover living expenses for 1.9 months in Germany compared to 1.4 months in Ireland. And so it goes on.

On average, dinner for two in a German restaurant will set you back €50 as opposed to €73 in Dublin. Beer at €3.90 a half litre is literally half the price of what you’d be charged back home. Cola is €3.30 compared to €3.80 and again, on a cappuccino you’re saving 50c. The greatest savings is that if you buy in the supermarket, you can get a great local beer for less than a euro as opposed to the €2.90 I usually pay! In fact, the spending power of €1,000 in Germany is the equivalent of €1,500 in Ireland, so your money goes a lot further. It’s little wonder that Germany is ranked 30th vs 6th for Ireland in the list of the most expensive countries in the world.

MOST IMPORTANTLY – that’s value but not at the expense of quality and that sums up Germany for me! And with return flights on Ryanair coming in at under €300 (when I last checked) even during high season, you are onto a great city break flying into Nuremberg and visiting any one of the above destinations.

So what are you waiting for? Book now and have the city break of your life.

There are daily flights from Dublin to Nuremberg with Ryanair from €40, also direct flights from Cork and Shannon

