Win A Place on the Malta Academy trip in April 2021

The Malta Tourism Authority has launched a competition to give travel agents the opportunity to win one of 10 places on the four-night Malta Academy trip, which will take place from the 7th–11th April, 2021

Travel Agents are invited to visit malta-training.com/competition where they will find a Malta Academy Entry Course to complete before 19th February. The Malta Tourism Authority will then choose the winners from all of the entries.

The lucky winners will get to experience exactly what the Maltese Islands can offer visitors during the four-night stay. The itinerary will cover a variety of segments including gastronomy, adventure and history. Travel agents will be invited to enjoy wine-tasting, Michelin-star cuisine, a trip to Malta’s sister island Gozo, and a tour of UNESCO-listed Valletta. There will also be training sessions during the trip.

Tolene van der Merwe, Director UK & Ireland, said, “2020 was a very difficult year for the tourism industry, but we are confident that this year will see a return to some sort of normality and that we will be able to welcome visitors from Ireland back to Malta.

“This trip is designed to highlight to travel agents exactly what makes Malta such a great destination for holiday goers and to showcase some of the new attractions that are on offer in Malta for 2021.”

Visit maltaireland.com for further information on Malta

