Win return flights to Miami

Dublin Airport has announced that the non-stop route from Dublin to Miami with Aer Lingus, restarts on 28th October and you can win return flights for you and a friend, reports Shauna McCrudden

Miami’s charm lies in its beautiful golden beaches, endless blue skies, neon lights, and unique Art Deco architecture. Culinary buffs can savour the diverse offerings of Miami’s culinary scene, from sampling Cuban delights in Little Havana to indulging in upscale dining options in Brickell.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation on the beach, an immersion in art and culture, or a taste of its vibrant nightlife, Miami has something to offer every traveller.

You can experience all of this with return flights to Miami with Aer Lingus, which are restarting on 28th October. With up to three flights per week, there’s never been a better time to explore the Sunshine State.

To celebrate, Aer Lingus is giving you and a friend the chance to win return flights to visit this captivating city. To enter, click here to make sure you’re following Dublin Airport on X (formerly Twitter), and share the competition post.

The winner will be selected at random and announced on their X page. Entries close on August 31. For competition terms and conditions click here.

