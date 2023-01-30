Winners announced at the Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023

Clodagh Dooley reports on the premier awards for suppliers and travel agents in Ireland, which took place at the Mansion House, Dublin last Thursday

It’s one of the most anticipated nights of the year for those in the travel industry, when all come together to celebrate excellence among travel professionals and providers at the Irish Travel Industry Awards.

And there was a great buzz in the Mansion House, Dublin, as this was the first time after the pandemic that the annual awards took place. The esteemed awards were organised on behalf of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) by Business Exhibitions Limited with headline sponsor MSC Cruises, and were attended by Irish and international travel professionals in the Mansion House, Dublin.

I was kindly invited to the event as a guest of Visit Malta (whom I travelled to Malta with back in September 2021). So it was great to catch up and hear that Malta has returned to its pre-pandemic level of travellers.

As we chatted, drank wine and ate our delicious set three-course meal, host Eoghan Corry announced all the winners of the various award categories.

Cassidy Travel was crowned ITAA Travel Agency of the Year 2023 with over ten employees, whilst Travel Escapes was named the ITAA Travel Agency of the Year 2023, with under ten employees. Another big win was for Club Travel who won ITAA Corporate Travel Agency of the Year.

Valerie Metcalfe formerly from FCM won the Contribution to the Travel Industry Award. Josie Carrigy from Arrow Tours won the Rising Star Award, Michelle Mc Manus from Best 4 Travel won the Shining Star Award, and Galina Urban from Cassidy Travel won the Behind-The-Scenes-Champion Award.

Paul Hackett, President of the ITAA

Speaking at the awards, Paul Hackett, President of the ITAA, said, “The awards offer the ITAA an opportunity to acknowledge and honour the exceptional work in the travel industry. This is the 11th year of the awards and what a great return after our enforced three-year break.

“I wish to congratulate all winners for your truly deserved awards. We recognise your outstanding work in 2022, as well as your contribution to the trade for the past three years.”

Award categories are sponsored by MSC Cruises, Dublin Airport, Germany Tourist Office, Spanish Tourist Office, Shannon Airport, Princess Cruises, Cork Airport, APT Travel Marvel, McCarthy Insurance Group, Hertz, Royal Caribbean International and Emirates. The event is also sponsored by Mediahuis.

Here is a full list of the winners at the Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023:

ITAA MEMBER AWARDS

Contribution to the Travel Industry Award – Sponsored By Cork Airport

Valerie Metcalfe

ITAA Member People Awards – Sponsored By Emirates

Rising Star Award: Josie Carrigy from Arrow Tours

Shining Star Award: Michelle Mc Manus from Best 4 Travel

Behind-The-Scenes- Champion: Galina Urban from Cassidy Travel

ITAA Member Travel Agency Award – Sponsored by Shannon Airport

ITAA Corporate Travel Agency of the Year award: Club Travel

ITAA Travel Agency of the year award (over 10 employees): Cassidy Travel

ITAA Travel Agency of the year (under 10 employees): Travel Escapes

Excellence in Air Travel – Sponsored By Dublin Airport

Airline of the Year – Ireland to Europe: Aer Lingus

Airline of the Year – Ireland to North America: Aer Lingus

Airline of the Year – Best long-haul airline originating from Ireland: Emirates

Airline of the Year – Best Business Class: Emirates

Tour Operator Award Category – Sponsored By Hertz

Best European Tour Operator of the Year: TUI

Ski Tour Operator of the Year: Crystal Ski

Best Irish Owned Tour Operator: Classic Resorts

Long Haul Tour Operator: Classic Resorts

Excellence in Cruise Category – Sponsored By German National Tourist Office

Mainstream Cruise Line of the Year: Royal Caribbean

Premium Cruise Line of the Year: Celebrity Cruises

Ultra Luxury Cruise Line of the Year: Silver Sea Cruises

River Cruise Line of the Year: Uniworld Cruises

Industry Service Provider Category – Sponsored by Princess Cruises

Technology Provider of the Year: Amadeus

Car Hire Company of the Year: Hertz

Travel Insurance Provider of the Year: Blue Insurance

Tourist Board of the Year: Spanish Tourism Board

Accommodation Provider of the Year: Book A Bed

Ferry Company of the Year: Irish Ferries

Excellence In Trade Relations Category – Sponsored by Spanish Tourism Board

Airline Trade Team Of The Year: Aer Lingus

Travel Trade Team Of The Year: Classic Resorts

Cruise Trade Team Of The Year: Princess Cruises

Destinations Category – Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Best Worldwide city destination: New York

Best Summer destination: Spanish Tourism Board

Best Winter destination: Lanzarote

Best Ski Destination: Andorra

Best Worldwide Theme Park: Universal Orlando Resort



