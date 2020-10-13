‘Women in Travel’ tackles underrepresentation in the travel industry and spotlights talent during Black History Month

Women in Travel, the social enterprise dedicated to empowering women through employability and entrepreneurship in the travel and hospitality industry, are celebrating Black History Month with a new podcast, reports Clodagh Dooley

Throughout October, Women in Travel (CIC) are celebrating Black History Month by showcasing senior BAME (Black, Asian, and minority ethnic) talent and sharing ways to grow more BAME talent within the travel industry.

Women in Travel has launched a podcast series, ‘Breakthrough to Excellence’, and the series highlights current exceptional female talent in the travel industry. During the month of October, spotlighted women from a BAME background in the travel industry are putting their thoughts to audio and sharing their experiences and advice for the next generation of BAME talent. October’s line-up includes:

Ola Fadipe – Head of Recruitment, Google EMEA

Patrice Mantey – Head of Joint Ventures and Commercial Planning, Virgin

Mo Talukder – Sales Director, Geo Tourist

Dee Gibson – Hotelier and Interior Designer

Farina Azam – Partner and Travel Lead, Kemp Little

Laverne Walker – Managing Director, Sackville Travel

The podcast series is hosted on multiple platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts, and those who register here: http://eepurl.com/gdt7Tz and follow Women in Travel, will be notified when each podcast is released.

The first two episodes are now available to listen to here: https://soundcloud.com/user-542245800

Jamie-Lee Abtar, Executive Director of BAME Women in Travel CIC, will also be hosting a panel at the ABTA Virtual Travel Convention tomorrow Thursday 14th October on workforces of the future. #MeToo and the BLM movement are just some of the areas that have recently dominated discussion around work in the future.

Armed with a better awareness of inequality in the workplace and with lockdown forcing everyone to take a fresh look at ways of working, the session will tackle how travel industry employers can address these issues head-on in order to have a happy, productive and fairer workforce. Find out about attending the conference here: thetravelconvention.com/.

Speaking about BAME Women in Travel’s October offering, Jamie-Lee Abtar, said: “BAME men and women are still underrepresented in the travel industry, and often young BAME talent overlooks the travel industry as they don’t see many who ‘look like them’ in positions of authority. This podcast series aims to address that. In a similar vein, we are calling on other BAME senior role models to get in touch and volunteer to become mentors. Help the next generation to see what they can be and can achieve. We urge you to contact bame@womenintravel.com, visit our website to find out more, or register –womenintravelcic.com/mentoring-form/.”

As well as this, as part of Women in Travel’s ongoing partnership with World Travel Market during October, the two organisations will be creating a list of ‘25 BAME Female Highfliers’ in the travel industry to showcase BAME talent.

For more information about Women in Travel, visit womenintravelcic.com

