Worldchoice Conference 2021 scheduled for November 2021

Some good news on Friday 13th!

While these unprecedented and challenging times mean that we cannot be together this year, the good news is the 2021 Worldchoice Conference will be held on the 6th November 2021 at The Galmont Hotel in Galway.

Established in 1976, Worldchoice is Ireland’s leading network of established independent travel agents. They boast in excess of sixty travel agent members, featuring some of the largest and reputable businesses in the industry, with some of their members trading for over fifty years.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager Worldchoice Ireland, says, “We will be back stronger and better than ever, and we look forward to welcoming our members, trade partners and media partners to this event.”

