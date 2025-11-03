Trending
Two Irish restaurants join 2026 Michelin Guide

Gwendal Poullennec Internationa -Michelin Guide Director
Amai by Viktor in Dublin 2 and The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey have been selected to join the Michelin Guide d 2026.

Viktor Silva leads the restaurant offering Brazilian and South American cuisine on Harry Street.

The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate reopened after refurbishment and entered the guide. Head chef Angelo Vagiotis applies techniques from Noma in Denmark and Manresa in California.

The 2026 Michelin Guide ceremony will take place run Dublin for the first time and will be broadcast live on 9 February 2026 via YouTube.

