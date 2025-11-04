Cork airport on course for record year as passenger numbers up 18.4pc in October

Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork Airport

Cork airport handled 306,551 passengers in October, up 18.4pc on October 2024 and 42.3pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 3,437,464, up by 12.8pc.

Busiest day was Friday, October 24 with 11,913 passengers. Average bag return time was 12 minutes. The top five destinations were, in order, Heathrow, Stansted, Malaga, Faro and Manchester.

The 2,307 flights recured on time departures at 81pc, with first wave at 90pc.

Group CEO Kenny Jacobs sharedd: “2025 is shaping up to be one of Cork Airport’s best years, with passenger numbers running two months ahead of last year. In October, nearly 50,000 more passengers used Cork Airport compared with October 2024, as the airport strengthens its position as the airport of choice for customers in the south of Ireland. It was great to see so many inbound visitors arriving for the Cork Jazz Festival, and the departure gates were busy too with lots of families heading off for some winter sunshine during the mid-term break. The cherry on top of an excellent October at Cork was the start of Aer Lingus’ new service to Prague – and the team is working on more new route additions for next year too.

“DAA is continuing to invest big to maximise the potential of Cork Airport and works are progressing at pace on the construction of the new mezzanine floor in the terminal, which will soon be the location of the airport’s new passenger security screening area – fully kitted out with best-in-class C3 scanning technology.”