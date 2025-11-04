Dublin airport passenger numbers up 8.3pc in October

Kenny Jacobs of DAA

Dublin airport passenger numbers for August were 3,784,759, up 4.1p on 2024 and 11.3pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 35,471,873, 2.9pc ahead of pre-pandemic.

Dublin airport handled 3,246,305 passengers in October, up 8.3pc on October 2024 and 13.3pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual was 35,837,299, up by 3.6pc.

The 23,055 flights recured on time departures at 68pc, with first wave at 83pc.

Busiest day was Sunday, October 5 with 120,298 passengers. Average bag return time was 19 minutes. The top five destinations were, in order, Heathrow, Amsterdam, Manchester, Stansted and Gatwick.

CEO Kenny Jacobs shared: “Demand to fly remains really high and, thanks to the High Court stay on the artificial restrictions that applied last winter, numbers are much higher compared to this time last year. We’re expecting the high single digit growth seen in October to be eclipsed over the months ahead, with double digit growth forecast in November and December and into the early months of 2026. This clearly shows the pent-up demand that’s there for travel to and from Ireland.

“Through the first 10 months of 2025, around 31.1 million passengers have passed through Dublin Airport, which is +4% – or around 1.2 million passengers – higher than the same period last year. Passenger numbers are on track to break through the 32 million level in the early part of next week – with seven weeks of the year still remaining – which shows the importance of resolving the cap issue.

“DAA is continuing to work closely with all stakeholders and we’re doing everything that we possibly can to ensure the cap is lifted as soon as possible. Later this month we will provide the noise regulator ANCA with the information it requires about noise aspects of our Infrastructure Application. Once ANCA assesses this and makes a final regulatory decision, the planning authority will be able to issue its decision. We also continue to engage with local communities and are heartened to learn in our most recent survey* that 84% of Fingal residents support the development of Dublin Airport.”