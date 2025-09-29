Trending
Irish inbound visitor numbers up 1.2pc in August, outbound up 8pc

Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics Office
According to the latest figures form the Central Statistics Office, inbound visitors to Ireland in August were 772,800, up 1.2pc on last year and down 35.1pc on pre-pandemic. Rolling annual inbound is 6,171,200 visitors down 8.2pc on last year. 

  • Outbound Irish up 8pc on 2024 and up 45.9pc on pre-pandemic
  • Britain up 2.7pc on 2024 and down 35.1pc on pre pandemic
  • Europe down 7.5pc on 2024 and 43.2pc on pre pandemic
  • N America up 18.5pc on 2024 and down 27.2pc on pre-pandemic
  • Germany down 0.9pc on 2024 and down 34.8pc on pre-pandemic
  • France down 20.4pc on 2024 and down 36pc on pre-pandemic
  • Spain down 20.9pc on 2024 and down 41.9pc on pre-pandemic
  • Italy down 28.7pc on 2024 and down 59.9pc on pre-pandemic
  • Australia down 1.8pc and down 43pc on pre-pandemic
  • USA up 24.2pc on 2024 and down 24.2pc on pre-pandemic
