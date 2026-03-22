Waterways Ireland mandates life jackets on all locks from April 1

Waterways Ireland is to introduce mandatory life jacket rule on all locks from April 1. Lock-keepers and Water Patrollers have been instructed to communicate and enforce this requirement as a formal condition of entry to lock infrastructure.

Waterways Ireland says it is implementing this safety measure to protect boaters and enhance confidence among leisure users promoting greater uptake of canal and river holidays as part of broader heritage and tourism offerings.

Starting 1 April 2026, wearing a Personal Flotation Device (PFD) is a mandatory condition for entering and using any navigation lock managed by Waterways Ireland.

The rule applies to all masters of vessels and crew members while a vessel is within a lock chamber or while personnel are on the lock quay walls.The rule specifically covers mooring, tending lines, and operating gates and applies to all locks across the Shannon, Shannon-Erne Waterway, Lough Erne, River Barrow, Lower Bann, Ulster Canal, and the Royal & Grand Canals.

Waterways Ireland introduced this requirement following a 2025 man-overboard incident at a Shannon lock and a subsequent safety audit that found high levels of non-compliance with voluntary PFD use. Specific hazards identified in lock environments include restricted escape routes and entrapment/crushing risks.

Deep-water turbulence and rapidly changing water levels and aerated water, which significantly lowers a person’s natural buoyancy.

The term “PFD” includes both lifejackets and buoyancy aids. A lifejacket is designed to turn an unconscious person face-up, while a buoyancy aid is only intended to help a conscious person stay afloat This new lock-specific rule is in addition to existing Irish law (S.I. 921/2005), which requires PFDs to be worn at all times on deck for vessels under 7 metres and for everyone under 16 years of age on any size vessel.