LOT Polish Airlines moves to acquire Smartwings

LOT Polish Airlines has positioned itself as the frontrunner to acquire Smartwings, the Czech Republic’s largest airline, with negotiations in advanced stages as the year draws to a close. The Polish flag carrier aims to complete the transaction before 31 December 2025, according to sources within Poland’s Ministry of Infrastructure who spoke to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna. LOT CEO Michał Fijoł visited Prague in late October to discuss terms with Smartwings owner Jiří Šimáně, a Czech billionaire whose fortune stood at CZK 13.7bn in 2025.

Šimáně, who ranks 40th on Forbes’ list of richest Czechs, bought out Chinese investors’ 49.9pc stake earlier this year, which cleared a path for the sale. Smartwings operates a fleet of 41 aircraft, including Airbus A220s, A320s and Boeing 737 variants, and serves markets in Czechia, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. The airline focuses on scheduled and charter services in the leisure sector. LOT, part of the state-owned Polish Aviation Group, sees the acquisition as a step to strengthen its presence in Central Europe ahead of the Central Communication Port’s opening in 2032.

The hub will integrate air, rail and road transport near Warsaw. Ministry sources indicate that rival bidders Eurowings and SunExpress face hurdles due to their Lufthansa ties, which could raise EU competition concerns. Discovery Airlines also expressed interest but trails LOT in the process. LOT declined to comment, as did the Ministry of Infrastructure. Smartwings forms a subsidiary of Czech Airlines and handles both passenger and cargo operations. The carrier carried passengers across short- and medium-haul routes in 2024. LOT reported a net profit of €162.7 million on revenues of €2.35 billion last year, with 10.7 million passengers flown on a fleet of 87 aircraft.

The airline serves 97 destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America from its Warsaw Chopin hub. In June 2025, LOT ordered 40 Airbus A220s at the Paris Air Show to replace Embraer E-Jets. The acquisition would mark LOT’s first major expansion since its failed 2020 bid for Condor Airlines, which collapsed amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Polish Aviation Group employs over 9,500 staff across subsidiaries including LOT Aircraft Maintenance Services and LS Technics.

Smartwings traces its origins to Travel Service, founded 27 years ago as a charter provider, and shifted to scheduled flights under its current name in 2018. Šimáně explored sales to Israeli carrier Israir in prior years, but those talks ended without agreement. LOT partnered with Polish tour operator Itaka in 2025, which launched a charter arm using A320s wet-leased from Bulgaria’s Electra Airways.

The deal aligns with broader European consolidation, as seen in Air France-KLM’s interest in TAP Air Portugal and Lufthansa’s investments in other carriers this year. EU regulators must approve the acquisition to ensure no distortion of competition. LOT operates under IATA code LO and holds a 4-star Skytrax rating.

The airline resumed flights to Kyiv and Lviv in Ukraine after a ceasefire, with services starting within six weeks of airspace clearance. Smartwings bases operations at Prague Václav Havel Airport and maintains codeshare agreements with partners. LOT’s 2024-2028 strategy emphasises route growth and fleet modernisation.

The Polish Aviation Group established in 2017 to consolidate national aviation assets. No financial details of the potential deal emerged as of 8 December. Negotiations continue in private, with both sides aiming for swift resolution. LOT logs over 100 destinations worldwide. The acquisition could add 42 aircraft to LOT’s operations if completed. Polish media reported intensified talks in November, citing anonymous LOT sources. Smartwings serves four Central European countries with a focus on tourism links. The carrier renewed leases on its Boeing 737 MAX fleet in 2025.

LOT’s Warsaw hub handles the majority of its traffic. EU antitrust review typically spans several months, but sources expect no major delays. The deal supports Poland’s aviation ecosystem development. Smartwings reported stable passenger loads in the post-pandemic recovery. LOT employs 9,000 staff across its network. The acquisition fits LOT’s goal to become a leading Central European operator