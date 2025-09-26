Trending
Michael O’Leary has renewed demands for the Government to eliminate the 32m passenger cap at Dublin Airport by year-end.

He criticised the Government’s “blatant inaction” despite commitments in the Programme for Government to address the limit. Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien plans to present legislative options to Cabinet, though O’Leary views this as delayed until next year.

O’Leary proposed that the Government utilise its 20-seat majority to enact legislation scrapping the cap before December concludes.

He advocated shooting down or electronically disabling drones over airports to counter disruptions, and opposed reducing the VAT rate for hospitality from 13pc to 9pc as a “scam” while cautioning against minimum wage hikes impacting labour costs.He also said Kenny Jacobs is as good a CEO of the daa are going to get.

Michael O’Leary shared “They have a 20-seat majority. Pass the legislation to scrap the cap before the end of December.”

