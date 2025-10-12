Portugal on course for 550k trips from Ireland in 2025

Carlos Pinto de Oliveira – Director Visit Portugal Ireland and Ricardo Dinis of Tap Air Portugal at Dublin airport

Portugal hosted 62,465 visits from Ireland in August, ranking Ireland as the 11th most important inbound market. This was 3.5pc down on 2024 and 18.1pc ahead of pre-pandemic.

Among top inbound markets, the United States led with 9.8pc growth in overnight stays, followed by Canada at 8.5pc, while Spain and Italy saw declines of 9.1pc and 6.9pc.

Rolling annual is 562239, flat or just 0.1pc less than this time last year. Ireland is on course to send 550,000 visitors to Portugal in 2025.

Portugal’s tourist accommodation sector recorded 3.8m visitors, marking a 0.9pc increase, alongside 10.7m overnight stays with a 1.1pc rise. Total revenue reached €1.0bn, while accommodation revenue stood at €809.66m, reflecting growth of 6.5pc and 5.5pc.

Home holidays by Portuguese residents drove overnight stays up by 4.1pc, contributing 6.9m stays, whereas non-residents experienced a 0.5pc drop to 3.8m stays.

Portugal recently hosted the annual conference of the Irish Travel Agents Association in Alcobaça. See gallery here and video here.