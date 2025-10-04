Spain hosted record 334,425 Irish tourists in August

Laura Pena Director of the Spanish Tourist Board in Dublin,

Spain hosted 334,425 Irish tourists in August 2025, up 15.8pc from 2024 and up 29.4pc from pre-pandemic levels. The rolling annual total for Irish visitors reached 2,923,915, up 1pc.

Spain received 11.3m international tourists in August, a 2.9pc rise from 2024, with a year-to-date total of 66.8m, up 3.9pc. England led with 2.2m visitors, followed by France with 2m and Germany with 1.3m. Hotel accommodation grew by 1.5pc, while rental housing surged by 11.7pc.

Year-to-date international visitors to Spain hit 66.8m, up 3.9pc from 2024.

Hotel accommodation use rose by 1.5pc, with rental housing up 11.7pc. Illes Balears was the top destination, hosting 22.5pc of August’s tourists.