TRAVELExtra acquired by Eoghan Corry

International award winning travel journalist purchases Ireland’s premier

Travel & Tourism publication

TRAVELExtra, Ireland’s premier source of travel and tourism news, has officially been acquired from Business Exhibitions Ltd by travel journalist Eoghan Corry. The next edition of the popular travel trade magazine will be available online and in print from January 2024 when Mr. Corry assumes the role of Publisher and Editor-in-Chief.

TRAVELExtra has been serving the travel trade for over 25 years. Covering Irish travel news, the publication keeps travel professionals informed on all things happening in the industry. Eoghan Corry previously served as editor of TRAVELExtra for 20 years up to 2020.

Eoghan Corry, with Maureen Ledwith and Maria Hourican of Business Exhibitions Ltd

Eoghan Corry, Publisher and Editor of TRAVELExtra commented, “I am very excited for the future of Travel Extra. There is a thirst for travel news in Ireland and I plan to cater to it. Having been associated with the title for two decades of my career in journalism, this is a natural fit. I look forward to re-inventing Travel Extra and making it central to the lives of everyone in Ireland, who loves to travel and loves to read about travel as well as those who work in the travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation industries.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions, previous owners of TRAVELExtra, “We are delighted that Eoghan will continue with Travel Extra. His vast knowledge of all things travel will be really valuable to the travel trade and readers. Eoghan’s passion for the magazine and his respect for its value and its potential is truly inspiring.”

She continued, “I’m very excited to see what Eoghan will do with the magazine and I look forward to the continuation of the partnership between TRAVELExtra and Business Exhibitions”.

While no longer holding an interest in TRAVELExtra, Business Exhibitions will continue to have an involvement providing commercial sales support for the publication.

Eoghan Corry is an internationally award winning Irish journalist and author. He is the lead commentator on travel for media in Ireland, having edited travel sections in national newspapers and travel publications since the 1980s. He is a regular contributor on national broadcast media outlets.

TRAVELExtra is available on www.travelextra.ie.

