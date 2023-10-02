Delegates from around the world to One Young World Summit in Belfast were treated to a warm welcome at George Best Belfast City Airport, complete with music, dance, and friendly smiles from volunteers.

The summit gathers 2,000 “future leaders” from 190 countries come together to tackle global issues. Delegates will explore Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and immerse themselves in the local music, arts, and culture scene.

Tourism NI Director of Marketing, Naomi Waite, said “this summit has the potential to leave a lasting legacy for the region.”

One Young World Managing Director, Ella Robertson McKay, mentioned the incredible welcome they have received and the transformative nature of the next four days for the attending young leaders.

The summit will be addressed by political leaders like President Mary Robinson, Queen Rania of Jordan, and influential personalities such as Didier Drogba, Rio Ferdinand, Francois Pienaar, and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The One Young World Summit is a collaborative effort with a range of partners and sponsors from the private and public sector. I

Delegates arriving at Belfast City airport

TUESDAY 3RD OCTOBER (MORNING SESSION 8:30AM – 12:30PM) Food Crisis

Audi: Bringing Light to the Darkness – Presentation from Labour Relations Director and Member of the Board of Management, Xavier Ros on the theme of creating light in the darkness – bringing technology to difficult-to-reach communities.

Unilever: Keynote address from Chief People and Transformation Officer, Nitin Paranjpe on humanity’s near-infinite capacity to adapt, innovate, and solve global challenges and shape a better future.

United Way: Keynote by Angela F Williams – Presentation from the CEO of United Way, Angela F. Williams talking about solutions to the food crisis from the perspective of the world’s largest charity.

Ambassador in Action 1 – These sessions spotlight exceptional members from our Community who have made incredible strides since becoming an Ambassador and generated significant social impact. As Delegates, you will be inspired into even greater action and can learn vital lessons on how to make the most of this global community of young leaders.

Keynote by Professor Muhammad Yunus – Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus gives his reflections on the food crisis and is later joined in conversation by Grameen Creative Lab CEO Hans Reitz, who discusses possible solutions.

Danone: Presentation from the CEO of Danone, Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

One Young World’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award Ceremony – One Young World’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award Ceremony, introduced by One Young World Trustee Elio Leoni Sceti and presented by the CEO of Tetragon Financial Group, Stephen Prince

dsm-firmenich Fireside Chat – Katharina Stenholm, Chief Sustainability Officer for dsm-firmenich hosts a fireside chat on the links between sustainability and the food crisis.

PepsiCo: Tackling The Food Crisis Through Regenerative Agriculture – President of the PepsiCo Foundation, C. D. Glin discusses the foundation’s work with young female-led agriculture projects.

Plenary Challenge – Food Crisis: How can we end this global food crisis before it becomes a hunger catastrophe?

Introduction from Bob Geldof, followed by remarks from this year’s Delegate Speakers for the education plenary, alongside:

Paul Polman, Business Leader & Climate and Equality Campaigner

Vilas Dhar, President of the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation

Kat Graham, Actress & UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide

Professor Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Peace Laureate and founder of the Grameen Bank

Closing remarks delivered by Paul Polman.

TUESDAY 3RD OCTOBER (AFTERNOON SESSION 2:15PM – 5:30PM) education

Siemens: The Notion of Possibility – The Importance of Upskilling – Presentation by Judith Wiese, Chief People and Sustainability Officer (CPSO), Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and Labour Director on the ‘Notion of Possibility’: The importance of lifelong learning and upskilling.

BMW: The Importance of Circularity – Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director, Ilka Horstmeier presenting on Circularity and why we need to learn about it. The presentation will include a video unveiling BMW’s concept car which will be on display in the Expo Centre, which embodies the principles of circularity.

Spotlight Session: Overcoming The Personal Challenges of Fighting for Human Rights (Activist Burnout) – Panel Discussion on activist burnout featuring Bill Browder, Enes Freedom, and Clover Hogan.

Deloitte: Education and Sustainability – Fireside chat led by Elizabeth Faber, Global Chief People and Purpose Officer, Deloitte, Jackie Henry, Managing Partner People and Purpose, Deloitte UK, Dr George ‘Jo Jo’ Boateng, CEO and Co-Founder Kwame AI.

Standard Chartered: Keynote by Tanuj Kapilashrami – Presentation by Chief Human Resources Officer at Standard Chartered Bank, Tanuj Kapilashrami.

Keynote Address: Oscar Anderson MBE – Presentation by Oscar Anderson MBE

Novartis: Keynote Address – Presentation from Paula Landmann Chief Talent and Transformation Officer

Plenary Challenge – Education: How can we fight inequality through education?

Remarks from this year’s Delegate Speakers for the education plenary, alongside:

Michael Hastings, Member of the House of Lords of England

Ronan Dunne, Chairman of Six Nations Rugby

Jessica Gladstone, Partner at Clifford Chance

Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

James Chau, Host of China Current & WHO Goodwill Ambassador for SDG and Health

Closing remarks delivered by Michael Hastings.

WEDNESDAY 4TH OCTOBER (MORNING SESSION 8:30AM – 12:30PM) Climate Emergency

​​​​​​Ambassador in Action 2 – Ambassador in Action sessions spotlight exceptional members from the One Young World Community who have made incredible strides since becoming an Ambassador and generated significant social impact. As Delegates, you will be inspired into even greater action and can learn vital lessons on how to make the most of this global community of young leaders.

First Lady’s Session: The Global Network of First Spouses – In this session, hear from One Young World’s Global Network of First Spouses, as they discuss the role that First Ladies

around the world play in addressing global challenges, and the actions they are currently taking to tackle the pressing issues facing each of their countries today.

AstraZeneca: Links between human health and planetary health- Pam Cheng, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at AstraZeneca and One Young World Lead2030 Challenge winner Alejandro Daly explore the links between human and planetary health, and the practical action that can be taken to advocate for clean air.

Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Jurriaan Middelhoff, Ambassador-at-Large Youth, Education and Work for the Kingdom of the Netherlands gives his keynote address.

Indigenous Young Leaders: What Indigenous Communities Can Show Us About Sustainability – Placing at its centre the perspective of indigenous communities, this discussion provides an in-depth look at alternative ways to lead sustainable climate action.

One Young World’s 2023 Campaigner of the Year Award Ceremony – One Young World’s 2023 Campaigner of the Year Award Ceremony.

Reckitt: Ioannis Dostas, Regional Director of Reckitt South Africa is joined by Murendeni Mafumo, CEO of Kusini Water and Dr. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa, CEO of Chil AI Lab to explore the power of accelerating social innovation and harnessing the power of business to achieve progress towards the sustainable development goals.

Ambassador in Action 3 – Ambassador in Action sessions spotlight exceptional members from the One Young World Community who have made incredible strides since becoming an Ambassador and generated significant social impact. As Delegates, you will be inspired into even greater action and can learn vital lessons on how to make the most of this global community of young leaders.

Deutsche Bahn: Bringing Purpose to Life as a Company – A presentation by Deutsche Bahn on how to mobilise your employees to engage as purpose-driven climate protectors and supporters for society.

Spotlight Session: Supporting Climate Refugees – This session will reflect on how the Climate Emergency is going to be the driver of the next mass movement of refugees across the planet. What can we do to prepare for it?

Plenary Challenge – Climate Emergency – How can we ensure responsible stewardship of our planet’s resources?

Introduction from Aidan Gallagher, followed by remarks from this year’s Delegate Speakers for the climate emergency plenary, alongside:

Joanna Bernard, Interim national chief of the Assembly of First Nations

Per Heggenes, Chief Executive Officer, IKEA Foundation

Kimberly Teehee, Delegate-designate to the U.S. House of Representatives from the Cherokee Nation

Ilia Calderón, Co-anchor of “Noticiero Univision”, anchor of “Aquí y Ahora”, host of “Señales de Crimen

Luis Javier Castro, Founder and CEO at Alejandria, Founder and Managing Partner at Mesoamerica Investments

Closing reflections on delegate speeches from Per Heggenes.

WEDNESDAY 4TH OCTOBER (AFTERNOON SESSION 2:15PM – 5:30PM)

​​​​​​How Can Humanity Master AI Before AI Becomes Master of Humanity? – McGovern Foundation President, Vilas Dahr in conversation with Google AI lead and OYW ambassador Dr Keyun Ruan on the rise of AI, its benefits, and the safeguards humanity needs to put in place to secure its safe and ethical use.

Zurich: Supporting Mental Health Initiatives – Chair of the Zurich Foundation, Garry Shaughnessy hosts a panel discussion with some of the foundation’s delegates about their mental health initiatives.

Adwoa Aboah in conversation with Gurl Talk Scholars – Model and mental health advocate Adowa Aboah will host a panel discussion with two of her ‘Gurls Talk’ scholars. The Gurls Talk initiative was founded by Aboah following her own struggles with mental health and encourages young women to talk about mental health.

KPMG: The Quiet Crisis – young leaders as change agents – Denis Trottier, Chief Mental Health Officer gives a keynote on the importance of recognising mental health at the highest levels of company structures.

Bristol Myers Squibb: The importance of Mental Health Allyship – Jamaal Sebastian-Barnes—VP, Talent, Performance & Workforce Experience, Gabriela Rebreanu, occupational health lead for BMS Ireland and Siun O’Donnell, mental health ally lead for BMS Ireland, talk about the importance of Mental Health allyship in the workplace.

Dr James Doty: The Importance of Self-Compassion – One of America’s leading brain surgeons and neurological experts will give a keynote about the medical importance of self-compassion.

L’Oréal – The Role of the Beauty Industry in Promoting Good Mental Health – A session led by L’Oréal exploring the role of the beauty industry in promoting body positivity and its links to good mental health.

Plenary Challenge – Mental Health: How can we make mental health a priority?

Introduction from Lucy Hale, followed by remarks from this year’s Delegate Speakers for the mental health plenary, alongside:

Halima Aden, Model and Activist

Mark Tewksbury, Vice President of the Canadian Olympic Committee

Gary Shaughnessy, Chair of the Z Zurich Foundation

Nazanin Boniadi, Actress and Human Rights Activist

Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss South Africa 2020 & Mental Health Advocate

Adwoa Aboah, Fashion Model & Mental Health Advocate

Closing reflections on delegate speeches from Halima Aden.

THURSDAY 5TH OCTOBER (MORNING SESSION 8:30AM – 12:30PM) Peace and Reconciliation

Ambassador in Action 4 – Ambassador in Action sessions spotlight exceptional members from the One Young World Community who have made incredible strides since becoming an Ambassador and generated significant social impact. As Delegates, you will be inspired into even greater action and can learn vital lessons on how to make the most of this global community of young leaders.

One Young World’s Politician of the Year Award Ceremony – The presentation of One Young World’s Politician of the Year awards. Presented by lawyer and human rights activist Kerry Kennedy.

Spotlight Session: Showing Solidarity With The Women of Afghanistan and Iran – Over the last year we have seen conditions for women deteriorate in both Afghanistan and Iran. This panel will discuss what more the world can do to stand in solidarity with these women.

IKEA – A Place Called Home At IKEA we believe that home is not only four walls. It is our neighbourhoods, communities but also our planet. Join Fredrika Inger, leader of IKEA product development and design, Sustainability Manager Helene Davidsson, and Designer Akanksha Deo Sharma, to hear about how tackling social, environmental and economic challenges is part of our DNA and how to take a chance on big, bold ideas.

Keynote Address: Rio Ferdinand – Presentation from former former professional footballer and founder of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation.

Breaking Down Barriers: How We Get More Disabled Persons into Leadership Positions? – Hear from leading experts and advocates on how we get more disabled persons into leadership positions.

#BuildingForPeace: Designing Sustainable Homes for Displaced Communities – Fireside chat led by Holcim on designing sustainable homes for displaced communities.

Rugby and The Role of Sport in Peace and Reconciliation – South African rugby legends, Francois Pienaar and Tendai Mtawarira (Beast), along with Bühler Group CEO, Stefan Scheiber discuss the role sport played in building peace and reconciliation in South Africa.

A History of the Good Friday Agreement – An exclusive video outlining the history of the Good Friday Agreement.

Good Friday Agreement Panel Discussion – A panel discussion reflecting on the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, 25 years from when it was implemented.

Former President Juan Manuel Santos: Closing Remarks on The Good Friday Agreement – Closing remarks for the Good Friday Agreement session, delivered by Former President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos.

THURSDAY 5TH OCTOBER (AFTERNOON SESSION 2:00PM – 4:30PM) Peace and Reconciliation

One Young World’s 2023 Journalist of the Year Award Ceremony – One Young World’s 2023 Journalist of the Year Award Ceremony, presented by former broadcast journalist and BBC foreign correspondent, Jacky Rowland.

Truth and Reconciliation. The Role of Journalists in Delivering Lasting Peace – Antonio Zappulla, Jacky Rowland, Orla Guerin and Yalda Hakim, discuss the role of truth in reconciliation

What Next for Northern Ireland? – A chance to hear from a new generation of change-makers in Northern Ireland.

Plenary Session: Peace and Reconciliation: How can communities build and sustain lasting peace?

Introduction from Didier Drogba, followed by remarks from this year’s Delegate Speakers for peace and reconciliation, alongside:

Bertie Ahern, Former Taoiseach of Ireland

Michael Møller, Former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations

Mónica de Greiff, Former Minister of Justice and Law of Colombia

Tendai Mtawarira, South African Rugby World Cup 2019 Winner & UNICEF Regional Ambassador for Eastern and Southern Africa

Professor Thuli Madonsela, Advocate of the High Court of South Africa and Former Public Protector of South Africa

Rio Ferdinand, Former Professional soccer player and Founder of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation

Closing reflections on delegate speeches from Bertie Ahern.

Closing Ceremony 6:15pm

