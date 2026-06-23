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Fergal Whelan-Porter CEO of Aeolus Engine Services
Fergal Whelan-Porter CEO of Aeolus Engine Services

Aeolus secures order to repossess engines from Tunisia’s Express Air Cargo

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • Aeolus obtained a court ruling for engine repossession.
  • Two CFM56-3 engines belong to the lessor.
  • The engines locate at Atitech in Naples.
  • The case followed debt resolution failures.
  • Express Air Cargo operates three Boeing 737s.

Aeolus Engine Services has secured a court ruling that allows repossession of two leased CFM56-3 engines from Express Air Cargo in Tunisia. The Dublin-based provider confirmed its contractual rights over the assets. The engines sit at Atitech MRO in Naples, Italy.

Fergal Whelan-Porter serves as Chief Executive of Aeolus. The dispute involved failed debt resolution agreements. Aeolus sought assistance from authorities in 2025 to address unlawful operation claims.

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Express Air Cargo operates three Boeing 737 aircraft. The ruling took place after a long-running disagreement between the parties. Aeolus works with partners to complete the process under the court order.

Fergal Whelan-Porter shared “Aeolus has always sought to work constructively with its customers and partners, but we will take the necessary steps to protect our assets, our stakeholders, and the integrity of our lease portfolio where required.”

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